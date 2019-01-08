Kevin Hart Has Issued A New Apology For His Past Controversial Comments

01.07.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

In the past, Kevin Hart has apologized for old homophobic comments that wound up leading him, in December, to drop his gig as host of the 2019 Oscars. They’ve simply tended to be read as insincere or too vague or even testy, as though he was annoyed that people wouldn’t let him move on and forget what he once said. Now, only four days after his latest attempt to make amends on Ellen only led to more complaints, Hart has released a new statement of apology.

The comic and actor made his comments on his SiriusXM show Straight to the Hart, as per EW. “I will say this, and I want to make this very clear,” Hart said. “Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize.”

Hart was still defensive, saying his original controversial remarks — and even his recent attempts to right the ship — were taken out of context. One example he cited: the old bit about not wanting a gay son.

“Here is how it starts off: ‘I want to say that I have no problem with gay people. I don’t have a homophobic bone in my body. I want you to be happy, be gay, be happy.’ And then I say as a heterosexual male, if I can do something to stop my son… that’s where the joke starts!” Hart said. “The only clip that I have seen all over the media is the one where I go, ‘Stop! That’s gay.’”

