Let’s Celebrate Kevin Nealon With His Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Moments

Pumping Up With Hans And Franz
Ok, look, I understand if you’re sick of those State Farm commercials where they pump up Aaron Rodgers, but this is still a classic sketch, particularly in this incarnation when Schwarzenegger actually shows up. Alongside Carvey, this was Nealon’s most popular character by a wide margin, and represented the rare time when he wasn’t playing the straight man.
Mr. Subliminal
This sketch — brilliant— focuses on a man played by Nealon — sexiest man alive — who gets what he wants — hot sex — by using a version of subliminal advertising that really just involves him saying words really quickly. Amazingly, it works every time — Billy Dee Williams — and our subliminal commentator seems to live a charmed life.
Mr. No Depth Perception
As the theme song reminds us, everything looks like a two-dimensional plane for Mr. No Depth Perception, which gives him ample opportunity to embarrass himself. This would include talking extremely loudly to someone just behind him, and trying to eat food that is actually several inches away from his mouth. It’s certainly an amusing concept, and it might have even made for an interesting movie.
Hanz & Franz was Carvey’s most popular character? Seems like Garth, President Bush, the Church Lady, and Ross Perot were equally if not more popular.
“Alongside Carvey, this was Nealon’s most popular character”. Could have been phrased better, but I think the author just means that this was Nealon’s most popular character. Loved the clips, now I have to go hunt down some clips of him with Tim Meadows aka Ike Turner.
Always liked his Weekend Update best, but maybe its because its the first one I remember watching live.
Kevin Nealon is the most underrated cast member ever. He was 80% as important as Phil Hartman was.
Phil Hartman was the most important SNL cast member of all time. Everyone else is maybe 50%. Except Anthony Michael Hall and Ellen Cleghorn. They were like -5%.
Dana Carvey was just fucking brilliant during this whole era as well.
Hanz & Franz were boring and unfunny to me back when the characters debuted on SNL. I know that sounds like hipster speak – but those characters never connected for me. I only hope recent revival for the State Farm commercials dies quickly.
Gonna go back in time…..gonna go back in time
Until dead-eyed Colin Jost showed up, Nealon was my least favorite Weekend Update anchor. His delivery was so flat and his timing sucked. Like he was reading the cue cards for jokes he’d never seen before.
I enjoyed his Brent Musburger impression. He would simply hold the corners of his eyes down and look exactly like Brent Musburger.
No “P.I. P.I.: The Politically Incorrect Private Eye”…?
[Arrives at abortion clinic that was just vandalized by pro-lifers. Sees “BABY KILLERS” spray painted on the wall]:
“Well, at least they didn’t damage your sign.”
“What?”
“The sign that says what you do here.”
“You’re an idiot!”
How did you miss out on the Weekend Update with Ike Turner? THAT was classic.