Let’s Celebrate Kevin Nealon With His Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Moments

Kevin Nealon is 61 years old today, and to celebrate, we’re looking at some of the best moments from his 8-year run on Saturday Night Live . He pumped us up, and seduced us through the magic of subliminal advertising — hot sex. Let’s look back at all the times he sent us into fits of laughter.

Pumping Up With Hans And Franz

Ok, look, I understand if you’re sick of those State Farm commercials where they pump up Aaron Rodgers, but this is still a classic sketch, particularly in this incarnation when Schwarzenegger actually shows up. Alongside Carvey, this was Nealon’s most popular character by a wide margin, and represented the rare time when he wasn’t playing the straight man.

Mr. Subliminal

This sketch — brilliant— focuses on a man played by Nealon — sexiest man alive — who gets what he wants — hot sex — by using a version of subliminal advertising that really just involves him saying words really quickly. Amazingly, it works every time — Billy Dee Williams — and our subliminal commentator seems to live a charmed life.

Mr. No Depth Perception

As the theme song reminds us, everything looks like a two-dimensional plane for Mr. No Depth Perception, which gives him ample opportunity to embarrass himself. This would include talking extremely loudly to someone just behind him, and trying to eat food that is actually several inches away from his mouth. It’s certainly an amusing concept, and it might have even made for an interesting movie.