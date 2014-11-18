Let’s Celebrate Kevin Nealon With His Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Moments

#SNL
11.18.14 4 years ago 12 Comments
Kevin Nealon is 61 years old today, and to celebrate, we’re looking at some of the best moments from his 8-year run on Saturday Night Live. He pumped us up, and seduced us through the magic of subliminal advertising — hot sex. Let’s look back at all the times he sent us into fits of laughter.

Pumping Up With Hans And Franz

 

Ok, look, I understand if you’re sick of those State Farm commercials where they pump up Aaron Rodgers, but this is still a classic sketch, particularly in this incarnation when Schwarzenegger actually shows up. Alongside Carvey, this was Nealon’s most popular character by a wide margin, and represented the rare time when he wasn’t playing the straight man.

Mr. Subliminal

 

This sketch — brilliant— focuses on a man played by Nealon — sexiest man alive — who gets what he wants — hot sex — by using a version of subliminal advertising that really just involves him saying words really quickly. Amazingly, it works every time — Billy Dee Williams — and our subliminal commentator seems to live a charmed life.

Mr. No Depth Perception

 

As the theme song reminds us, everything looks like a two-dimensional plane for Mr. No Depth Perception, which gives him ample opportunity to embarrass himself. This would include talking extremely loudly to someone just behind him, and trying to eat food that is actually several inches away from his mouth. It’s certainly an amusing concept, and it might have even made for an interesting movie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSHAPPY BIRTHDAYKEVIN NEALONNBCsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP