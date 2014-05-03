Kevin Spacey And The Ragtime Gals Give The Barbershop Treatment To Jason Derulo’s ‘Talk Dirty’

Kevin Spacey seemed to be all over the place yesterday. First he did his Frank Underwood thing in the latest Call of Duty trailer and then he pulled out some deep love of barbershop music on The Tonight Show.

Spacey and his Ragtime Gals, with Jimmy Fallon of course because he’s always there grinning like weird puppet, performed a blistering version of Jason Derulo’s hit ‘Talk Dirty.’ Along with the sad clown cover of Lorde’s “Team,” this is yet another example of me learning about new music through silly parody covers.

(Via The Tonight Show)