Watch Kevin Spacey Go On A Gnarly 45 Minute Tirade Against Network TV

Kevin Spacey plays Frank Underwood, a character on Netflix’s critically lauded series House Of Cards who is known to say the right thing at the right time to get what he wants. It became evident that Kevin took this character to heart while delivering the keynote address at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, during which he took the opportunity to lay into the network establishment.
You can see the entire speech below.
Kevin’s speech hit upon some great points; driving home the fact that the current television studio system of focusing on ratings and the traditional pilot system is outdated, given the rapid growth and viewership patterns of viewers since the streaming video revolution began. And yeah, it is a revolution: just this past March, roughly half the data usage on the internet came from Netflix and YouTube (which are admittedly data heavy, but still).
Perhaps the best takeaway from the speech is this: “The challenge is; Can we create an environment where executives — those who live in data and numbers — are emboldened and empowered to support our mission, to have an environment with leadership that is willing to take risks, experiment, be prepared to fail by aiming higher rather than playing it safe?”
Taken in context, it’s almost as rad as his character in K-Pax. Take a gander…
He’s absolutely right about the outdated methods networks use to judge programming success. It makes sense that it would take someone with enough credibility as Kevin Spacey to embrace a new way of doing things by partnering with Netflix and producing a particularly worthwhile TV series. The fact is regardless of how the system creates the content it’s unlikely to alter the simple fact that big names attract the attention that eventually turns into interest.
I agree with most of what you say, but maybe you’re giving Spacey a skosh too much pioneer credibility. He had nothing to lose going with Netflix — his movie career was lower than whatever it is that’s really, really low and close to the ground. He gambled smart and it paid off, but he really, truly — LITERALLY, even — had nothing to lose.
woody – the irony of your comment is too delicious. spacey is talking about idiots like you and your outdated attitude.
While he may make some good points, it’s hard for me to get past Kevin Spacey’s “Do you know how great I am? I was in American Beauty!” attitude. He thought he was the savior of movies in the 90s and now thinks he’s going to save TV in a speech at the Edinburgh International Television Festival?
Network television isn’t there to take risks. Nothing that appeals to the wide majority is meant to be risky. And that’s ok. Not every show needs to be edgy. The world likes bubblegum sometimes. We need Netflix and cable channels to continue to become more prevalent, but also to retain that on the fringe mentality. It’s not even that far on the fringe anymore when you consider the viewerships.
The point is in this line: “Can we create an environment where executives — those who live in data and numbers — are emboldened and empowered to support our mission…?”
The network executives have a different mission: to deliver massive amounts of eyeballs to advertisers looking to sell products and services, thereby increasing the value of their companies to their stockholders. Artistic merit doesn’t enter into the equation.
Artists have a mission to create great art, however you define it. Money doesn’t enter into the process, unless the artist is willing to sacrifice some degree of “quality” for some degree of “popularity.”
Throughout history, great art has mainly existed because of the patronage of rich people made it possible for the artist to both create and eat. And it’s still that way, if you redefine “rich” to mean “able to pay for HBO or Showtime or Netflix.”
Aren’t ratings supposed to be what the execs focus on? It is like saying a blogging site shouldn’t factor in pageviews.