Key & Peele Are Making A Movie About A Cat Named Keanu

While Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, better known as Eeeee Eeeeeeeee and Donkey Teeth, best known as Key & Peele, are still trying to get their Mr. Garvey movie greenlit, they’ve also found their next project: a sure-fire box office success about a kidnapped cat named Keanu. Woah.

[Keanu] is set to start production next spring. The title refers not to the actor who played Neo in The Matrix, but rather to a kidnapped cat. Said Peele: “The movie should resonate with a large audience as almost everyone has had a house pet stolen by a street gang, right?” (Via)

Peter Atencio, the Cary Joji Fukunaga to Key and Peele’s Nic Pizzolatto, is in talks to direct. It’s unknown how many former MADtv comedians have already called their former castmates, but according to a source who wishes to go by either Bobby L. or B. Lee, it’s a lot.

