Kiefer Sutherland’s Reps And Fox Already Responded To Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Story

That didn’t take very long at all. A representative for Kiefer Sutherland and an unnamed person at Fox have already reportedly spoken up to call bullsh*t on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s claim about the 24 star. According to TMZ, “sources” originally claimed that Prinze was “being groomed” to become the star of the franchise once Sutherland’s Jack Bauer rode off into the sunset, but the experience was so awful for the star of Summer Catch that he chose to leave it all behind. But now both Sutherland’s rep and an unnamed Fox official are telling a similar story of their own.
Keifer’s rep tells TMZ, “Kiefer worked with Freddie Prinze, Jr. more than 5 years ago, and this is the first he has heard of Freddie’s grievances.” The rep adds, “Kiefer enjoyed working with Freddie and wishes him the best.”
A Fox official tells TMZ … Kiefer was “nothing but professional during the run of the show and is beloved by cast and crew.” The honcho adds, “It’s so out of left field, 5 years later.”
The official goes on, “We wouldn’t have done another ’24’ if Kiefer were anything like Freddie described.” (Via TMZ)
There’s really no point for Prinze to be telling this story now unless he suddenly thinks that there’s a spot for him in whatever is coming next for 24, but telling tales of Sutherland’s unprofessional drunkenness wouldn’t exactly be the best way to get back on to the Fox studio lot. If anything, maybe Prinze is gearing up for his own rival special agent series on another network, in which he’ll play Jake Bowser, a wanted ex-CIA agent who looks really awkward when he throws a baseball.
Seriously, Summer Catch was the worst. Sutherland should publicly agree with me just to keep this feud brewing.
I’m glad he had a fit, I’m taking over would have made me drop the show. I can deal with as many cougars and nuculars and recycled plots they can throw at me, but I draw the line at that nozzle leading.
There’s nothing “irrelevant” about being balls-deep in Buffy.
Summer Catch the worst? Jessica Biel in a wet t-shirt begs to differ
In these days of the internet, these things no longer make a movie worth watching.
I’m a 24 fan and I didn’t even remember Freddie Prince Jr. was on the show.
Same here. I was trying to remember if he was Jack’s one-off partner in Season 3? Or some analyst in Season 6? Oh..right, he was in Season 8…I guess.
He really thought he was going to take over, when his character’s name was “Cole Ortiz”? C’mon man.
When the peak of your career is the Scooby Doo movie, you really shouldn’t be shitting on anyone else
Worse, Wing Commander. Mark Hamill doesn’t even mention that series on his resume.
He’s getting impatient waiting for his script for Scooby-Doo: I Also Know What You Did Last Summer. It’s gonna save his career.
Remember when Kiefer Sutherland got out of his car to help an old lady getting beat up? Who would like a guy like that? Even if it was just a lonely island video, he didn’t know.
I think there is if this is who she settled for.
This article reminded me of Kiefer’s Christmas tree attack which is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. That’s the kind of drunk guy I’d enjoying hanging out with.
[youtu.be]