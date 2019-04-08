‘Killing Eve’ Lands An Out-Of-The-Gate Renewal And A New Lead Writer From ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe

04.08.19

BBC America

Killing Eve returned on Sunday night with a season 2 premiere that didn’t press pause on the series’ electric and entrancing vibe for BBC America (with an AMC simulcast). The deadly dance between leading duo Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh picked up immediately after their last encounter, and fans were likely thrilled to see not only the return of assassin season but also Villanelle’s sticker fixation and those comic-book pajamas. On Monday, producers were confident enough with results to already announce a season 3 renewal.

In a press release, AMC Networks declared a new showrunner and lead writer, Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead), and thus continues in the series’ tradition of female lead writers (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, then Emerald Fennell). President of Entertainment Networks Sarah Barnett delivered the news:

“We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence – we adore this show as much as our fans do … we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

Both Fennell and Waller-Bridge celebrated the passing of said baton with the latter acknowledging that she’ll “sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

Fans will also appreciate a new IndieWire interview in which the cast and Fennel discuss the obsessive draw of the series, and Comer drops some insight on that newly iconic costume. “Those pajamas, man. When I first saw the pajamas, I was like oh god, because it was so tight — the elastic material I thought looked so unforgiving,” she admitted. “Then actually when I saw them on camera I was like, ‘That’s actually my favorite costume.'”

Well, other than the crocs.

