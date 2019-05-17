This Is The ‘Killing Eve’ Scene That Nearly Killed Jodie Comer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jodie Comer is giving an award-worthy performance on Killing Eve (four accents in 60 seconds!), but she almost didn’t make it out of the season alive. I don’t mean Villanelle, either, but future Emmy-winning actress Jodie Comer.

Before season two of the assassin drama premiered, Comer said that while filming a scene involving “eating some pasta in a very grotesque way,” she was “shoveling it in, and then it just shot down my throat and then I was full-on choking. They must have it on camera — a medic came in and managed to get it out, but my life definitely flashed before me. I just remember being opposite the other actor and looking at him, and he thought I was making a weird acting choice.” It ruined pasta for her, which is the real tragedy of it all. Anyway, Comer obviously survived, which is good news. Also good news: Killing Eve fans can now watch the pasta scene in question (it’s embedded above), minus the choking. I’m glad she didn’t die while talking to Aaron Peel. That guy is a jerk.

Comer (who was born in England) credited her father for her skill with accents:

“Me and my dad, if there was an advert with a silly voice on we’d always impersonate it around the house just joking around. When I’m doing my own accent, I find it harder to separate myself from the character; I don’t know why. You also don’t see many Scousers on the telly so maybe we need to change that up a bit!”

I’d tell you what “Scousers” means, but it’s more fun to imagine Comer saying it.

