Killing Eve is a funny show (there’s a reason Sandra Oh was asked to co-host the notoriously loose Golden Globes), but it’s also very grim. It’s about a psychopath assassin! People get stabbed! To death! But just because the BBC America series is a record-breaking, Golden Globe-winning success — it also finished number three on Uproxx‘s list of Best Shows of 2018 — that doesn’t mean there are plans to turn down the violence. In fact, according to executive producer and head writer Emerald Fennell, season two will be even “darker.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fennell said that what happened at the end of season one, when [SPOILER] Villanelle gets stabbed by the mutually-obsessed Eve with a knife, has “really made an impact on both of our protagonists. It’s a ripple effect that both of them have experienced.” Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, added, “What struck me is what the stabbing does to Villanelle’s psyche — what this says about her and Eve. Does it make her believe that they have a very special relationship, or will she want revenge?”

Why not both.

Fennell, who is portraying Camilla Parker Bowles on The Crown, also teased about what to expect from Eve, now that she’s, y’know, knifed someone in the stomach. “It’s going to be that tension between what we know is good for Eve and good morally, but there’s also this other darkness,” she said. “It’s a constant tension for her between what she’ll choose. She doesn’t know. I don’t think any of us will know for a long time.” Killing Eve returns on April 17.

