As if April wasn’t already a busy enough month for pop culture, what with Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, the second season of BBC America’s breakout hit Killing Eve will premiere on April 7. “Killing Eve is picking up exactly 36 heart-thumping seconds after the events of the season finale,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Entertainment Networks, in a statement. “This new season is packed with superlative performances and is as twisty, subversive, darkly funny, nerve-wracking, and pleasurable as our fans could desire.”

(We agree — it was our third best show of 2018.)

Killing Eve was a genuine sensation, with impressive ratings and two Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sandra Oh. (She was the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated in that category.) The former-Grey’s Anatomy star will reprise her role as Eve Polastri, as will Jodie Comer as the wonderfully-dressed Villanelle and Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Marten. Newcomers include Nina Sosanya and Edward Bluemel in series regular roles, and Julian Barratt, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and Shannon Tarbet as guest stars. Emerald Fennell took over as lead writer replacing executive-producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’s bringing her acclaimed Fleabag play (which was turned into a very good Amazon show) to New York.