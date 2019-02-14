Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Killing Eve was THE breakout hit of 2018, arriving with little fanfare but leaving with record ratings, two Emmy nominations, one Golden Globe win, and a slot on our list of the best shows of the year (prestigious!). Can the BBC America series keep the momentum going, after creator (and Fleabag mastermind) Phoebe Waller-Bridge handed the creative reigns over to Emerald Fennell?

Yes, yes it can.

Season two of Killing Eve picks up 30 seconds after the events of the season one finale, when Eve stabbed Villanelle. “Villanelle has disappeared and Eve is left reeling, having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead,” a press release from AMC Networks reads (the show will air on both BBC America and AMC this year, to reach more American eyeballs). “With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does…but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.” Of course, we, the viewer, know that Villanelle is alive (again: see the pajama photo), but the two of them don’t reconnect in the trailer above. But we do get whatever is happening here!

Killing Eve returns for an “even darker” season on April 7. Can’t wait!