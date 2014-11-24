Sorry, Kim Kardashian. Jennifer Aniston Says She Had The ‘Original’ Butt Pic Cover Story.

Kim Kardashian might’ve successfully broken the internet into a million, tiny, little pieces with that insane Paper Magazine stunt, but she’s hardly the first to dare to bare it all for a national publication. Anyone remember that sexy 1996 Rolling Stone cover featuring Jennifer Aniston and, uh, her bottom?
The Horrible Bosses 2 actress certainly does and recently even jokingly called herself “the original” butt-flaunter — pre-Kim K. and the days of listicles, social media madness, and well, the phrase #breaktheinternet. Per People:
“I was an original, all right?” Aniston joked to Extra at the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere Thursday in L.A. “Sorry, Kim K.”
Aniston was referring to her 18-year-old Rolling Stone cover, which featured the Friends star lying face-down on a bed, sans clothes, with her bare bottom visible in the background.
“That was just innocent,” she said in a sly comparison to Kardashian’s controversial Paper magazine shoot. “There’s nothing aggressive about that.”
Had Aniston’s Rolling Stone rump surfaced in the 21st century, I’m fairly sure it would’ve easily shattered the World Wide Web and spawned endless online fanfare and some amazing memes. (Yes, perhaps even ones better than these.)
Below, revisit both butt-iful covers, followed by my personal favorite Kim K. meme.
Kim K. has nothing on Jennifer Aniston. You definitely have the better ass.
Jen’s cover is a classic. I doubt very much that anyone will remember the Kim one 18 years from now (2032, there’s a futurey-sounding year). ‘Course, hopefully Kim herself will have gone away by then, making this cover that much harder to remember.
you mean jennifer aniston did something boring and referenced that time from a long time ago when she did something boring? wow!
