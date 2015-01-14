Jimmy Kimmel And Jessica Chastain Reminisce About The First Time They Worked Together

01.14.15

Jessica Chastain made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote A Most Violent Year. Earlier in the show, Renaissance man Kimmel revealed that he used to have some weird jobs early in his career, including a video that entailed training actors how to properly chew gum on camera for Wrigley’s commercials. If you blinked, however, you might have missed an appearance by none other than Chastain! Wow, she really has not aged since what appears to be the early- to mid-1980s. In other news, Jessica Chastain was revealed to be a magical unicorn.

