Jimmy Kimmel Asks Real People What They Think About The Fake Crisis In Wakanda From ‘Black Panther’

#Black Panther #Jimmy Kimmel
Managing Editor, Trending
02.24.18

Black Panther has provided Jimmy Kimmel with the perfect opportunity to take advantage of people on the street during his latest “Lie Witness News” segment. While the president had confused fake African nations for real ones in the past, a slight slip is nothing like believing the fictional nation of Wakanda from the Marvel comic and film is a real place. Also ridiculous is the idea that it needs saving or intervention from the United States.

Still, plenty of people seem to dive right into it and feel that the troops present is a divisive issue. A few think we need a presence there and that their valuable Vibranium deposits should be shared with the rest of the world (a bunch of Killmonger’s you might say). Others think we need to keep our noses in our own business and leave Wakanda alone to thrive on its own. And one person is loving how the president is having a Twitter war with King T’Challa because even bad press is good press in this day and age.

The stand out moments come at the close of the segment, first with the woman who knows exactly why Trump would be verbally sparring with the King of Wakanda. Then we get the biggest fool in the entire thing thanks to the girl who thinks any movie about Wakanda would be a failure because “people don’t want to see it.”

Those are the moments that make you think it is fake because the film premiered literally across the street. But who knows.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSBlack PantherBlack Panther Moviejimmy kimmelLIE WITNESS NEWSwakanda

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP