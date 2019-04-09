Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whether it was guest host Kit Harington’s nipple tassels or the upcoming eighth and final season premiere of his show Game of Thrones, last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live put up some pretty solid ratings. Of course, the beardless Jon Snow wasn’t quite done with NBC Studios just yet. On Monday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the British actor dropped by to promote the upcoming Game of Thrones premiere and relish in the SNL limelight. He also explained why he was clean-shaven.

Fans of Harington’s luscious face locks were aghast to find out that his famous Jon Snow beard was completely gone when stepped out onto the stage at Studio 8H on Saturday. So, aside from the fact that Game of Thrones is coming to an end, why’d he do it? Two of the night’s oddest sketches, of course. “They [shaved] me,” he explained. “There were various reasons I was cleanshaven. I had to play Michael Jackson and Winston Churchill. That’s a sentence I’ll never say again… It’s the first time I’ve had a reason to shave in a long time.”