Emilia Clarke Quizzes Kit Harington About Their ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sex Scene During His ‘SNL’ Monologue

04.07.19

Kit Harington is an odd choice to host SNL. Someone from Game of Thrones? Sure, considering the show returns for season eight next weekend (!). But why not Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, or Sophie Turner (or, dream scenario, my dude Liam Cunningham), all of whom seem funnier than the guy who complains about his hair all the time. Then again, he was quite funny in HBO’s 7 Days in Hell and now, as if to prove the know-nothings wrong, Harington came out with an amusing monologue where he was asked questions about — what else? — Game of Thrones, from fans, co-stars, his wife, and the Night King, naturally.

The Q&A session starts with Harington being quizzed from an audience member about who wins the Game of Thrones. He refuses to answer, for fear of murder drones, but the grilling doesn’t get any easier from there.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) wants to know if he was aware that their sex scene from last season was filmed; John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) expects to keep hanging out but he’s worried Harington has moved on; Rose Leslie (Ygritte, and also Harington’s real-life spouse) is hoping he’ll bring the Jon Snow beard back (The Good Fight star’s impression of her husband: “I’m the King of the North, we can order Uber Eats every night”); and the Night King, played by Pete Davidson in blue-face, is curious why everyone hates him.

They all looked pretty chummy backstage, though.

