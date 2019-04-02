W̶i̶n̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶c̶o̶m̶i̶n̶g̶

SNL with host Kit Harington and musical guest @SaraBareilles is coming pic.twitter.com/A18sytL1LM — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 2, 2019

April’s reign of Peak TV terror is finally upon us, and Saturday Night Live is at the forefront of its onslaught. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh hosted last weekend’s fantastic episode ahead of the second season premiere of her acclaimed BBC America series. This weekend, however, none other than Jon Snow himself — Kit Harington — will be guest hosting the program for the first time. His Game of Thrones character’s likeness has appeared on the variety sketch series before, but with Harington’s first SNL promo, we’re finally getting the real deal.

As with most guest host’s first SNL promos, Harington’s has very little to offer in terms of what he and the program’s writers and performers are currently preparing for this weekend’s episode. Then again, unlike Oh and Idris Elba before him, Harington seems to be a pretty serious guy.

“Hi, I’m Kit Harington and I’m hosting SNL this week,” he smiles in the teaser. “Make sure you watch.” To be frank, one can’t even justify adding an exclamation point to his delivery.