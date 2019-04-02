Kit Harington Is Clearly Avoiding All ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers In His First ‘SNL’ Promo

04.02.19 48 mins ago

April’s reign of Peak TV terror is finally upon us, and Saturday Night Live is at the forefront of its onslaught. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh hosted last weekend’s fantastic episode ahead of the second season premiere of her acclaimed BBC America series. This weekend, however, none other than Jon Snow himself — Kit Harington — will be guest hosting the program for the first time. His Game of Thrones character’s likeness has appeared on the variety sketch series before, but with Harington’s first SNL promo, we’re finally getting the real deal.

As with most guest host’s first SNL promos, Harington’s has very little to offer in terms of what he and the program’s writers and performers are currently preparing for this weekend’s episode. Then again, unlike Oh and Idris Elba before him, Harington seems to be a pretty serious guy.

“Hi, I’m Kit Harington and I’m hosting SNL this week,” he smiles in the teaser. “Make sure you watch.” To be frank, one can’t even justify adding an exclamation point to his delivery.

Then again, seeing as how the final season of Thrones is due to premiere its first television movie episode in less than two weeks, maybe this is just Harington’s (and SNL‘s) way of avoiding any and all possible spoilers. After all, we’re bound to at least get a few jokes — if not an entire sketch or two — about the fact that nobody at Studio 8H can say a thing about what’s coming to HBO on April 14th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesKit HaringtonSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP