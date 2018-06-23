HBO

Weddings on Game of Thrones are notoriously terrible. When the marriage of Sansa, a child being forced to wed against her will, and Tyrion isn’t the worst that could occur, you know that Westeros is perhaps the worst place to swap I Do’s. However, real-life is significantly less bloody, and one Thrones couple celebrated happy nuptials this Saturday with nary a Bolton in sight.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie were married on Saturday, with many of their Game of Thrones costars in attendance, including Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams. Jon Snow and Ygritte may have ended in tragedy, but these two are cute as hell. This is the real royal wedding.

The adorable couple tied the knot at Leslie’s family’s Scottish castle, which feels extremely appropriate given the circumstances. Harrington and Leslie have been linked since 2012 before getting engaged in 2017, and Harrington gave a couple of sweet interviews talking about how they met and fell in love on Game of Thrones. And the rest, as they say, is history. When the news cycle is a literal garbage fire, it’s nice to see that love is still alive and kicking.

I really, really hope they played the “Rains of Castamere” at the reception.

(Via ET)