Kris Humphries Wants An Annulment

12.02.11 6 years ago 13 Comments

Sup.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kris Humphries has responded to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition by seeking an annulment. In the filing, he claims the marriage was a fraud.

Here is a picture I made of Rawls from “The Wire” giving McNulty cupcakes instead of middle fingers.

These are for you, McNulty. I baked them myself.

