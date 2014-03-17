The KTLA Anchor’s Face When This Morning’s Earthquake Hit Is Why Live TV Is The Best

Editorial Director
03.17.14 29 Comments

If you’ve been on Twitter at all this morning (or, you know, actually live in Southern California) you’re certainly aware that Los Angeles experienced an earthquake. From what I can tell from all the tweets by comedians I follow it was relatively minor so I should feel comfortable in having a laugh at the below video of KTLA anchors right as the earthquake happened. Chris Schauble’s face the moment it went down is undeniably the GREATEST earthquake face.

AND that’s why you always wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. Or maybe that lesson is entirely unrelated. Regardless, the news team reaction time is pretty damn impressive. Although…

NEVER FORGET

RELATED: The Best Twitter Reactions To This Morning’s Los Angeles Earthquake

Via Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSEARTHQUAKElocal newslos angeles

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP