The KTLA Anchor’s Face When This Morning’s Earthquake Hit Is Why Live TV Is The Best

If you’ve been on Twitter at all this morning (or, you know, actually live in Southern California) you’re certainly aware that Los Angeles experienced an earthquake. From what I can tell from all the tweets by comedians I follow it was relatively minor so I should feel comfortable in having a laugh at the below video of KTLA anchors right as the earthquake happened. Chris Schauble’s face the moment it went down is undeniably the GREATEST earthquake face.
AND that’s why you always wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. Or maybe that lesson is entirely unrelated. Regardless, the news team reaction time is pretty damn impressive. Although…
NEVER FORGET
RELATED: The Best Twitter Reactions To This Morning’s Los Angeles Earthquake
Via Twitter
I think I just found my new facebook banner.
I was in my office on the 7th floor, listening to streaming morning radio over my iphone while I worked.
The office starts rolling. I know there’s one other person in the office this early, two offices away. “Do you feel that?” I call out. After a pause, “Oh yeh. That’s lasting a while.”
Neither of us got up, climbed under a desk, got in a doorway, or freaked out in any way. It’s California. When the Santa Ana winds hit this building feels exactly the same way.
1 minute after we stop talking this happens on my streaming radio because of the stream delay:
Harvey Levin from TMZ: “And I th– wait, do you feel that?”
DJ and Traffic reporter: “Yeh.”
Harvey Levin (obviously wigged out): “CanIGo?I’mGonnaGo.TalkToYouLater.” CLICK.
Jesus man … you’re not much for brevity, are ya?
Boredom makes me long winded. And as I pointed out, I’m at work.
TL;DR
I like that the woman kept reading the teleprompter while hanging on to the anchor desk for dear life. True professional.
Its fun to see the exact moment someones poops their pants.
*someone
About ten minutes later, he acknowledged, on air, “This video is probably going viral. I mean, my eyes bugged out!”
“From what I can tell from all the tweets by comedians I follow it was relatively minor”
Definitely a good source for info on earthquake severity.
Where is Ja?
#overreactmuch?
Ladies and Gentlemen… START YOUR PHOTOSHOPS.
If I wasn’t at work I’d photoshop it to be like that other black anchor that looked like the rapist. This one.
New Yorker here, no experience with earthquakes (I thought the one that cracked the Washington Monument a few years back was my stomach rumbling). Does diving under your desk do ANYTHING to protect you? Won’t that just pin you under something that makes it harder for people to find you if the structure you’re in collapses?
If whatever it is that pins you under a desk was to hit you directly the results would be much worse. The average desk provides some protection from falling debris, everyone laughs about the old “duck and cover” thing in case of a nuclear attack. But it wasn’t meant to protect you from a nuclear bomb, just the problems associated with the shockwave.
I’ve seen plenty of news bloopers where anchors got knocked out from falling stage lights hanging from the ceiling right above them. Regardless of the “duck and cover” method’s reliability, if I was in his seat I’d have done the same thing.
Most of us that live through earthquakes just kinda sit there and realize how killed we could have been had the building collapsed. If you’ve lived in CA for a while your reaction is usually to do nothing.
Protip. If you do have the wherewithal to react and have a choice, don’t dive under something, dive next to something big and solid. That diningroom table will probably collapse and squish you if the ceiling falls in. But if you’re lying next to something like a couch, you have a fighting chance of getting caught in a air pocket instead of getting pancaked.
I’m hoping this guy’s face gets the same meme treatment as Yao Ming’s “Fuck that guy/dumb bitch” face Nic Cage’s “You don’t say” face, and all the others lol.
who is that anchorlady?
Haha, perfect avatar. Megan Henderson. Lots of babes on KTLA
They aren’t the best news team, but they are the best looking.
slo mo is the best:
[www.youtube.com]
Greatest ‘Earthquake Face’ ever. This is how you too can get #BungHoleBulimia. If I knew we were having a shake this morning, I would have had a couple 2000 cal vanilla shakes last night! (and yes my tummy was flat as a pancake after that earthquake this morning as I sprinted to the john)
White people be lookin’ like this after an earthquake.
Black people be lookin’ like this after an earthquake.
Quake Face!
Reporter must not be from LA.
It was strong(loud) enough to wake me up for a minute but not to get me out of bed.
Bravo for keeping your bearing dude.
Meanwhile, this is how an anchor in Chile reacts to a 6.3 quakey. This is what I call professionalism (and giving very little fucks)
[www.youtube.com]