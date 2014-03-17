The KTLA Anchor’s Face When This Morning’s Earthquake Hit Is Why Live TV Is The Best

If you’ve been on Twitter at all this morning (or, you know, actually live in Southern California) you’re certainly aware that Los Angeles experienced an earthquake. From what I can tell from all the tweets by comedians I follow it was relatively minor so I should feel comfortable in having a laugh at the below video of KTLA anchors right as the earthquake happened. Chris Schauble’s face the moment it went down is undeniably the GREATEST earthquake face.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

AND that’s why you always wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. Or maybe that lesson is entirely unrelated. Regardless, the news team reaction time is pretty damn impressive. Although…

NEVER FORGET

RELATED: The Best Twitter Reactions To This Morning’s Los Angeles Earthquake

Via Twitter