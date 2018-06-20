Getty Image

On the heels of Seth MacFarlane and other Fox talent’s criticisms of Fox News for its coverage of the immigrant family separations, Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter entered the fray. In a statement provided exclusively to Deadline, the FX showrunner lashed out at the 24-hour cable news channel’s operations under the current White House administration but made sure to note the particular 21st Century Fox companies he works are not the same as Fox News.

Writing to Deadline, Sutter said, “The political decision made by this administration was heinous. But I don’t consider what Fox airs as ‘news.’ It’s manipulative propaganda, run by oligarchs, delivered by puppets, to control the fearful.” However, he continued, that doesn’t mean there’s a connection to it and what he does at FX:

“What I do with FX and Fox 21 is not influenced by that energy. Yes, we are all owned by the parent company, but contrarily, at FX, other artists and myself are given the freedom to tell stories that address real issues in a truthful way. I guess we just learn to live with the sad irony that our fiction is more truthful than Fox News’ facts.”

Mayans MC, a Sons of Anarchy spin-off, is expected to premiere on FX sometime in the fall of this year. Sutter co-created it with filmmaker Elgin James, and at the ATX Television festival earlier this month, he insisted it was “original and different and doesn’t feel like a Latino version of Sons of Anarchy.”

(Via Deadline)