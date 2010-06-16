Kurt Sutter Is a Badass.

While searching for television news stories this morning, I saw on TMZ that Hell’s Angel-turned-actor Chuck Zito had filed a $5 million lawsuit against FX and “Sons of Anarchy,” claiming that he had pitched a similar “outlaw biker club” show to FX in 2004 and had an oral contract with the network that should compensate him. It was the usual sort of non-story I wasn’t looking forward to writing about, because TMZ is crap and lawsuits are boring.
But THEN, “SOA” creator Kurt Sutter (above left, with series star Charlie Hunnam) issued a response, and it is a tremendous little flame of hellfire (all-caps and boldface his):
So here’s my bi-monthly reminder to every delusional bitch who thinks that they’ve come up with the idea for SOA —
HAVING THE F*CKING IDEA IS NOT THE SHOW. THERE HAVE BEEN DOZENS OF OUTLAW MOTORCYCLE TV DRAMAS PITCHED IN THE LAST TEN YEARS. NONE OF THEM HAS MADE IT TO SERIES, EXCEPT SOA. BECAUSE THEY SUCKED. The same way there were dozens of mob family pitches before the Sopranos and crime scene pitches before CSI.
That’s just the centerpiece of the blog post. I strongly recommend reading the whole thing, in which Sutter attacks Zito’s character, tears TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter to shreds, and generally just makes me really excited for Season 3 of “Sons of Anarchy.” That show could be about nebbishy philosophy grad students, and I’d still watch it as a show of respect to Sutter. The fact that it’s about a gun-running biker gang fighting Nazi rapists? Gravy.
Chuck Zito gets a lifetime pass for dropping JCVD.
And for tearing out that guys eyes in Oz.
I’ve never watched SOA, but now as a firm believer that Chuck Zito is a complete douchebag, I will buy any and all DVDs at full price and never miss another new episode.
Kurt Sutter’s blog is full of gems like that. It’s too bad he doesn’t write on it more often.
Oh, and by the way, once, in 2004, I was in the lobby of AMC and complained to someone’s assistant that there was a guy in the parking lot acting like a “mad man”. Fuck… AMC and Matt Weiner stole my idea. Clearly I came up with the concept for Mad Men.
Preach.
Chuck Zito played a mobster inmate on “Oz,” and the record will surely show that he was the first actor in history to portray either a prisoner or a member of the Italian mafia.
KURT SUTTER FKKN RULZ & SOA IS THE BEST SHOW EVER!!!!!!!!! <3
I concur, HarlyeGurl
Especially with the heart emoticon
do NOT f*ck with Margos Dezerian
Sutter’s got a point. Working at HBO, we had a similarly-themed pilot called “1%” (based on and starring Sonny Barger) that didn’t get picked up because FX announced SOA just before it would have gone into development. Which is unfortunate as the pilot for “1%” was insanely well written. But hey, shit happens.
Keep pushin back Kurt, this guy waited 2 years to make sure the show was a sucess before claiming you “stole” it! Thank God someone who has the balls to come out and say it how it is!!!!!!!! <3 SOA!
“nebbishy philosophy grad students”
That’s Sons of Apathy.
I do not believe a word the Chuck Zito refers to as Kurt taking his ideas or his ideas being the first to be pitched to FX. The way it works, Kurt has a better handle on the series than someone who might have not taken the time for research, find the right people for the roles and to pitch it to anyone.
Chuck Zito is the guy that knocked out Jean Claude Van-dame…
chuck Zito wishes he could write like Kurt Sutter and Chuck Zito wishes he could fight as well as Mike Yevtuck the God of the USA hells angels.
Like Kurt Sutter said Chuck Zito is just a Douchebag and a delusional bitch .
I’m not in the business okay, and don’t know how it works. However, I have to believe that if he truly had pitched a really great, SELL-ABLE idea at the time, I don’t think a network would care where or who it came from. If they believed in him and “his idea”, I think they would have gone with it. I don’t think Kurt could have made the point any better when you said that dozens of ideas about mob shows came out before The Sopranos and crime scene shows before CSI. There’s no such thing as an original idea… and the idea only gets you so far. This show is awesome, not only because I personally LOVE anything related to motorcycle clubs, but because the show has some grit, and unlike a huge majority of the cookie cutter shows out there, it is creative and very well written. This show is successful because we love these characters and the storylines. I think people feel like they know Jax, and Gemma, and Tara. Others may take credit for the idea of the show, but how can someone seriously think they can cash in on someone else’s creative writing.
*none of them HAVE made it to series*
Retarded Americans, my waffle-stuffed Belgian face laughs at your inability to spell your own language.
I think Chick ZitHO a has big mouth and knows not to act tough towards real men that will beat him as bad as hells angels have been known to beat women and children all over the USA.
LOL I bet Chuck Zito just got mixed up . Chuck probably had oral contracts with a lot of men LOL . Chuck you sound like such a chicken head. Chuck put that hells angel chicken head costume back on and find a nice man to support your big mouth mouth.
Hitting a drunk man or a man scared to hit back a gang member is not a fight PUNK. It is very sad that you have to brag about such a cowardly incident.
YOu know whats really bad-ass. Actual gangsters in Belfast seemed to modelling themselves on SOA, stealing motorcycles, mass tagging, and general mayhem, and were cheerfully getting into a gang war with the IRA, or a faction thereof. They got broken up in the usual way not so long ago-ordered to leave the area on pain of death…
The show sucks so bad.It’s painfull to watch.The writing is the worst crap I’ve seen.
The show is absolute garbage.The writing sucks.In one scene gang members are told to get rid of the bodies.Next thing you know the cops find the bodies?WTF!And what are outsiders doing in a club’s gun running operation?And the scene with the guy waving a gun in the face of an FBI agent,not shooting,and then saying”the outlaw had mercy”.Holy s@$%!This is crap!I wanted it to be about bikers and bikes,but it’s more like the young and the restless with black leather vests.Just a bunch of silly nonsence with no hand in the real outlaw lifestyle.I watch Cafe’ Racer.Mods vs Rockers.Waiting for a Cafe’ dyna build.
BTW….Mike Yevtuck,will you please get some new material.The same cut and paste is getting old.The drywall business can’t be so good that you can’t find time to look up new dirt on HA or any other gang for that matter.Maybe Sutter will let you write a few scenes.You can’t do worse than he’s done!
Mike Yevtuck that is the God of the hells angels. Mike yevtuck punishes all the USA hells angels for the Large p;ercent of USa hells angels that commit horrible crimes against the women and children of the USA.
Mike yevtuck is a Home builder the drywall was about 25 years ago. I guess you don’t know much about the God of the hells angels. He is not just great looking tough and intellegent
LOL I bet Chuck Zito just got mixed up . Chuck probably had oral contracts with a lot of men LOL . Chuck you sound like such a chicken head. Chuck put that hells angel chicken head costume back on and find a nice man to support your big mouth mouth.
Hitting a drunk man or a man scared to hit back a gang member is not a fight PUNK. It is very sad that you have to brag about such a cowardly incident.
[blogs.phoenixnewtimes.com]
Mike Yevtuck,you idiot.It’s spelled intelligent,with an i not an e,you moron.Instead of spending money on child prostitute vacations,go buy a dictionary.
Mike Yevtuck thats the guy that always used to smack around Chuck Zito is that what made Chuck quit the hells angel.
Mike Yevtuck Is the God of the USA hells angel .Mike Yevtuck stuck up for KUrt Sutter against that out of shape coward Richard West and the NYC village people branch of the USA Hells when that Punk wrote in on Face Book. I( bet thoose hells angels thought they would scare Sutter into giving them a part. I guess Kurt showed them what kind of man he is
The actor looks a hell of a lot like my cousin. His lawyer will be in touch, you stole his hair and facial features.
Mike Yevtuck will you please keep showing the public what kind of freaks and cowards the hells angels in the USA really are.
Mike Yevtuck was an Angel wannabe groupie from new jersey. He got the living shit stomped out of him by then real deal Hells Angel Chuck Zito, his bike TAKEN and his old lady TAKEN from him. Mike Yevtuck is now mentally and physically disabled and mentally retarded from that bad beating Chuck Zito gave him in 1979. Mike Yevtuck now spends most of his life hiding behind a keyboard typing illogical and delusional childish propaganda about the club and epecailly the specific ones that demoralized him. He never got over that beating mentally or physically Chuck Zito gave him years ago, and his old lady being TAKEN. Mike Yevtuck is almost a vegetable now and when not hiding behind a keyboard typing all this retarded talk, he is in Thailand making love to pre pubescent Thai boys!!! This is a documented fact!!! He admits to some of it but not all, including all the arrests in Thailand and slap on the wrist the give there for pedophiles when they pay the corrupt government off. They will eventually get him and convict him. Oh, he also was a documented confidential informant for the NJPD in 1983! Most assume it had to do with the fact that he got on meth and then crack real bad. In the US, he is soooooo underground, he can’t be caught by citizens or otherwise to take care of this very very very sick human being! He posts his fake address and phone number, so when attempts are made to handle him, he is nowhere to be found. He also mysteriously has a different IP address linked to different accounts and addresses on almost each and every post. Many are from public places like libraries, and certain stores that have public internet access. He moves around consistently and methodically! People, especially if you have children, especially pre pubescent boys, BEWARE, this is one sick brain damaged psychopath pedophile!!!
MIkeYevtuck is the God of the USA hells angels . Mike Yevtuck has been beating up USA hells angels for over four decades. Mike Yevtuck beats up USA hells angels because USA hells angels are famous for decades of being in the news for harming raping molesting and murdering women and children.
Mike Yevtuck has and will smack around chuck Zito again or anytime today tomorrow Chuck is not even a fight for me . Chuck is not even a man He knows that’s why he behaves when I am around. Chuck is just some guy that has no pride he has been kneeling and begging Hollywood men for a part ever since he was young. I have been running around beating up Usa hells angels and Chucks been running around sweet talking and begging for a Hollywood part
I am Mike Yevtuck so I can tell you first hand Chuck is just a punk and a coward and thats why we have that filthy disgusting Comment below probably written by some L A hells angels that are kissing Kurts balls for pay but if Chuck won the Law suit the same angels would be kissing Chucks balls .The way of the USa hells angels
Since There is Only One Mike Yevtuck in the whole world it is verY easy to call him at 7326731269
or visit him at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ. and other Homes with my name I rent to tenants but i do live at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ.when I am in the USA
Its not hard to pay 50 buck online and get a background check and see how this filthy comment below is nothing more then USA hells angels TCB You know this how USA hells angels fight a man that beats the hells angel gang up
USA hells angels like you read in the newspapers year after year for decade after Decade just rape molest and murder Little kids and women Chuck Zito just opens his mouth to kiss every Hollywood’s mans.
I am getting so bored with beating up USA hells angels and so tired of these freaks Libeling me.
USA hells angels hard rape molest and murder women and children
and the USA hells angels and or the men they date Libel me.why libel me for crimes USA hells angels have been convicted for comitting ?
IN One or Two years I am retiring so any USA hells angel or any USA hells angels chapter that wants to fight me lets do it now because in the next year or 2 I will just shot you down like anygood citizen.
By injuries are catching up look at my pictures I am way more in shape even at 53 then any of you scumbags USA hells angels ever were. MY joints are injuried from Working hard and beating up scumbags . I did not have a soft life like chuck chasing rich men for a part . I went out and worked
I did not write books about beating and killing people I went out and did it.
I did not self promote me untill the scumbags of the USa hells angels and or the men that date the USA hells angels started to libel me
am Mike Yevtuck so I can tell you first hand Chuck is just a punk and a coward and thats why we have that filthy disgusting Comment below probably written by Kurt or some L A hells angels he is dating
Since There is Only One Mike Yevtuck in the whole world it is verY easy to call him at 7326731269
or visit him at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ. and other Homes with my name I rent to tenants but i do live at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ.
Its not hard to pay 50 buck online and get a background check and see how this filthy comment below is nothing more then USA hells angels TCB You know this how USA hells angels fight a man that beats them
USA hells angels like you read in the newspapers year after year for decade after Decade just rape molest and murder Little kids and women Chuck Zito just opens his mouth to kiss every Hollywood’s mans.
I am getting so bored with beating up USA hells angels and so tired of these freaks Libeling me.
MIkeYevtuck is the God of the USA hells angels . Mike Yevtuck has been beating up USA hells angels for over four decades. Mike Yevtuck beats up USA hells angels because USA hells angels are famous for decades of being in the news for harming raping molesting and murdering women and children.
Mike Yevtuck has and will smack around chuck Zito again or anytime today tomorrow Chuck is not even a fight for me . Chuck is not even a man He knows that’s why he behaves when I am around. Chuck is just some guy that has no pride he has been kneeling and begging Hollywood men for a part ever since he was young. I have been running around beating up Usa hells angels and Chucks been running around sweet talking and begging for a Hollywood part
I am Mike Yevtuck so I can tell you first hand Chuck is just a punk and a coward and thats why we have that filthy disgusting Comment below probably written by some L A hells angels that are kissing Kurts balls for pay but if Chuck won the Law suit the same angels would be kissing Chucks balls .The way of the USa hells angels
Since There is Only One Mike Yevtuck in the whole world it is verY easy to call him at 7326731269
or visit him at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ. and other Homes with my name I rent to tenants but i do live at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ.when I am in the USA
Its not hard to pay 50 buck online and get a background check and see how this filthy comment below is nothing more then USA hells angels TCB You know this how USA hells angels fight a man that beats the hells angel gang up
USA hells angels like you read in the newspapers year after year for decade after Decade just rape molest and murder Little kids and women Chuck Zito just opens his mouth to kiss every Hollywood’s mans.
I am getting so bored with beating up USA hells angels and so tired of these freaks Libeling me.
USA hells angels hard rape molest and murder women and children
and the USA hells angels and or the men they date Libel me.why libel me for crimes USA hells angels have been convicted for comitting ?
IN One or Two years I am retiring so any USA hells angel or any USA hells angels chapter that wants to fight me lets do it now because in the next year or 2 I will just shot you down like anygood citizen.
By injuries are catching up look at my pictures I am way more in shape even at 53 then any of you scumbags USA hells angels ever were. MY joints are injuried from Working hard and beating up scumbags . I did not have a soft life like chuck chasing rich men for a part . I went out and worked
I did not write books about beating and killing people I went out and did it.
I did not self promote me untill the scumbags of the USa hells angels and or the men that date the USA hells angels started to libel me
I am Just posting this for Mike yevtuck God of the USa hells angels
MIkeYevtuck is the God of the USA hells angels . Mike Yevtuck has been beating up USA hells angels for over four decades. Mike Yevtuck beats up USA hells angels because USA hells angels are famous for decades of being in the news for harming raping molesting and murdering women and children.
Mike Yevtuck has and will smack around chuck Zito again or anytime today tomorrow Chuck is not even a fight for me . Chuck is not even a man He knows that’s why he behaves when I am around. Chuck is just some guy that has no pride he has been kneeling and begging Hollywood men for a part ever since he was young. I have been running around beating up Usa hells angels and Chucks been running around sweet talking and begging for a Hollywood part
I am Mike Yevtuck so I can tell you first hand Chuck is just a punk and a coward and thats why we have that filthy disgusting Comment below probably written by some L A hells angels that are kissing Kurts balls for pay but if Chuck won the Law suit the same angels would be kissing Chucks balls .The way of the USa hells angels
Since There is Only One Mike Yevtuck in the whole world it is verY easy to call him at 7326731269
or visit him at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ. and other Homes with my name I rent to tenants but i do live at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ.when I am in the USA
Its not hard to pay 50 buck online and get a background check and see how this filthy comment below is nothing more then USA hells angels TCB You know this how USA hells angels fight a man that beats the hells angel gang up
USA hells angels like you read in the newspapers year after year for decade after Decade just rape molest and murder Little kids and women Chuck Zito just opens his mouth to kiss every Hollywood’s mans.
I am getting so bored with beating up USA hells angels and so tired of these freaks Libeling me.
USA hells angels hard rape molest and murder women and children
and the USA hells angels and or the men they date Libel me.why libel me for crimes USA hells angels have been convicted for comitting ?
IN One or Two years I am retiring so any USA hells angel or any USA hells angels chapter that wants to fight me lets do it now because in the next year or 2 I will just shot you down like anygood citizen.
By injuries are catching up look at my pictures I am way more in shape even at 53 then any of you scumbags USA hells angels ever were. MY joints are injuried from Working hard and beating up scumbags . I did not have a soft life like chuck chasing rich men for a part . I went out and worked
I did not write books about beating and killing people I went out and did it.
I did not self promote me untill the scumbags of the USa hells angels and or the men that date the USA hells angels started to libel me
Just posting this for the God of the USA hells angels
Hell’s Angel & Nevada brothel owner Dave Burgess convicted of child pornography
Saturday, 19 July 2008
Former brothel owner gets 15 years in child porn case
Associated Press
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Jul. 19, 2008
[www.lvrj.com]
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A former Nevada brothel owner has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his conviction on two child pornography charges in Wyoming.
David Burgess was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for possessing and transporting child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson also sentenced the 55-year-old Hells Angel motorcycle club member to 10 years of supervision upon his release, lifetime registration as a sex offender and a fine of $20,000.
Investigators found two hard drives containing thousands of images of child pornography in Burgess’ motor home after a traffic stop last summer in western Wyoming. A jury convicted Burgess in April on both charges against him.
Burgess’ attorney says he will appeal the case.
he lost because he was caught right out transporting all this child porn on his way to a USA hells angels comvention
Thats the kind of scumb Chuck Zito and Kurt Sutter Support SOA and support HA and support your local hells angels child porn stars.
Hell’s Angel & Nevada brothel owner Dave Burgess convicted of child pornography
Saturday, 19 July 2008
Former brothel owner gets 15 years in child porn case
Associated Press
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Jul. 19, 2008
[www.lvrj.com]
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A former Nevada brothel owner has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his conviction on two child pornography charges in Wyoming.
David Burgess was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for possessing and transporting child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson also sentenced the 55-year-old Hells Angel motorcycle club member to 10 years of supervision upon his release, lifetime registration as a sex offender and a fine of $20,000.
Investigators found two hard drives containing thousands of images of child pornography in Burgess’ motor home after a traffic stop last summer in western Wyoming. A jury convicted Burgess in April on both charges against him.
Burgess’ attorney says he will appeal the case.
He lost those appeals since he was caught with all that child porn as he was transporting the child porn to a USA hells angels convention
MIke Yevtuck God of the USA Hells angels
MIkeYevtuck is the God of the USA hells angels . Mike Yevtuck has been beating up USA hells angels for over four decades. Mike Yevtuck beats up USA hells angels because USA hells angels are famous for decades of being in the news for harming raping molesting and murdering women and children.
Mike Yevtuck has and will smack around chuck Zito again or anytime today tomorrow Chuck is not even a fight for me . Chuck is not even a man He knows that’s why he behaves when I am around. Chuck is just some guy that has no pride he has been kneeling and begging Hollywood men for a part ever since he was young. I have been running around beating up Usa hells angels and Chucks been running around sweet talking and begging for a Hollywood part
I am Mike Yevtuck so I can tell you first hand Chuck is just a punk and a coward and thats why we have that filthy disgusting Comment below probably written by some L A hells angels that are kissing Kurts balls for pay but if Chuck won the Law suit the same angels would be kissing Chucks balls .The way of the USa hells angels
Since There is Only One Mike Yevtuck in the whole world it is verY easy to call him at 7326731269
or visit him at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ. and other Homes with my name I rent to tenants but i do live at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ.when I am in the USA
Its not hard to pay 50 buck online and get a background check and see how this filthy comment below is nothing more then USA hells angels TCB You know this how USA hells angels fight a man that beats the hells angel gang up
USA hells angels like you read in the newspapers year after year for decade after Decade just rape molest and murder Little kids and women Chuck Zito just opens his mouth to kiss every Hollywood’s mans.
I am getting so bored with beating up USA hells angels and so tired of these freaks Libeling me.
USA hells angels hard rape molest and murder women and children
and the USA hells angels and or the men they date Libel me.why libel me for crimes USA hells angels have been convicted for comitting ?
IN One or Two years I am retiring so any USA hells angel or any USA hells angels chapter that wants to fight me lets do it now because in the next year or 2 I will just shot you down like anygood citizen.
By injuries are catching up look at my pictures I am way more in shape even at 53 then any of you scumbags USA hells angels ever were. MY joints are injuried from Working hard and beating up scumbags . I did not have a soft life like chuck chasing rich men for a part . I went out and worked
I did not write books about beating and killing people I went out and did it.
I did not self promote me untill the scumbags of the USa hells angels and or the men that date the USA hells angels started to libel me
MIke Yevtuck God of the USA hells angels
I am MIke Yevtuck God of the USA hells angels any USA hells angel or any USA hells angels chapter that thinks you Can take that Title away from do me it you libeling freaking foul fools or continue to live as Cowards. You USA hells angels are really Cowards , Only one Mike Yevtuck in ther world anyone can pay 40 -50 and see my phone number is 7326731269 and when I am in the USA I stay in the USA I live at 97 pacific Blvd. Cliffwood beach NJ07735. I have owed and built many houses but i am at 97 pacific . Anyone can check myPOLICE record I only beat scumbag hells angel type sewage. I don’t know any women that would go near hells angels I only date normal women that think Hells angels child porn is gross I don’t know any women that want to be victims of the USA hells angels and I don;t know any women that would leave their children any where near a USA hells angels . I think USA hells angels only date men so why are you freaks even talking about my women ? If people want to look at My space under Panevonj@msn.com they can see pictures of me travel the world. While USA hells angels are blowing Support club members I am traveling the word. Now as far as this chuck Thing Chuck may be tough compared to USa hells angeks but Chuck is nothing to me .Anytime is fine with me . I think Chuck has enough common sence to admit I am way above his fighting level . heis just tough compared to USAhells angels but most men are tough compared to USA hells angels . Time you cowards Did some thing to the God of the USA hells angels other then talk you cowards
I am the God of the USA hells angels because No USA hells angels or no USA hells angels chapter has ever been tough enough to stand up and take that tittle way from me.
I enjoy walks on the beach with the right women strolls in the jungles and deserts of the world and beating the hell out of USA hells angels every chance the USA hells angel gang gives me.
Seems from reading old and current news papers that the USA Hells angels have a proud tradition of harming beating raping molesting and murdering women and children all over the USA from their fowl start till present day. I have a proud tradition of making USA hells angels feel the pain the USa hells angels have given to the USA hells angels women and child victims.
Some happy Days to share
[www.myspace.com]
Mike Yevtuck was always Lord Master and God of the USA hells angels .
All USA hells angels have have felt the hands of truth and know of the swift and powerful street Justice delivered by their God .
Chuck Zito is just a delusional bitch who thinks he came up with the idea for SOA – While Chuck Zito was having a Kurt Sutter moment Chuck dreamed he defeated his God.
In Chucks end he will get Kurt Sutters Part and Mike Yevtuck will always be Lord God and master of the USA hells angels.
Thats the just the way it is
Mike Yevtuck was always Lord Master and God of the USA hells angels .
All USA hells angels have have felt the hands of truth and know of the swift and powerful street Justice delivered by their God .
Chuck Zito is just a delusional bitch who thinks he came up with the idea for SOA – While Chuck Zito was having a Kurt Sutter moment Chuck dreamed he defeated his God.
In Chucks end he will get Kurt Sutters Part and Mike Yevtuck will always be Lord God and master of the USA hells angels.
Thats the just the way it is
Word on the street Chuck Zito has never been in a real fight in his pathetic man loving life.
chuck Zito wishes he could write like Kurt Sutter and Chuck Zito wishes he could fight as well as Mike Yevtuck the God of the USA hells angels.
Like Kurt Sutter said Chuck Zito is just a Douchebag and a delusional bitch .
Mike Yevtuck is the whacko nut job posting all these whacko comments is a delusional severely jealous 5150 sicko. He was a guy trying to come around the club in the 80’s. He turned out to be a heartless punk and got the living shit stomped out of him by the real deal then Hells Angel Chuck Zito, his bike TAKEN, and his old lady TAKEN from him, and sent down the road. The saddest part is that he couldn’t take it like a man, rather like a coward little girl, who has spent the rest of his life trying to convince people strange and bizzare things about the club. Since the internet, he has become so obsessed, going to all these places to get internet service and searching all day and night 7 days a week trying to find any article with the club name, and gets all excited and starts posting his usual boring retarded delusional ramblings. He seeks any and all club articles on the internet and uses Google alets so that he does not miss a single one. Throughout the scene and the people that read the interesting articles, all know this guy is a scik freak and tell him to go elsewhere. He has always been sadly unwanted since childhood. Many feel this is part of his anger, frustrations, and extreme jealousy.
Mike Yetfuck is now mentally and physically disabled and deemed legally mentally retarded from that bad beating that Chuck Zito gave him.
He has always been and especially after the beating, extremely jealous of Chuck Zito and always tried to be like him. What a joke that is. This borderline 5’4”midget Yevtuck has never beaten up a person in his life in the U.S.! Maybe has beaten up the little boys in Thailand that don’t give in to his sexual advances. He is so jealous of the club in general, and especially his longtime hero Chuck Zito. He even poses with martial arts items to try to be like Chuck. He tries so hard! He is so far off! It is very pathetic! Mike Yevtuck now spends most of his life hiding behind a keyboard typing illogical and delusional childish propaganda about the club and especially the specific ones that severely beat him, demoralized, humiliated him, TOOK his girl, his bike, and his manhood from him. He never physically or mentally got over that beating that Chuck Zito gave him, and all that followed years ago. Mike Yevtuck is almost a vegetable now and when not hiding behind a keyboard typing all this delusional talk, he is in Thailand making love to pre-pubescent Thai boys!!! This is a documented fact!!! He admits to some of it, but not all, including all the arrests in Thailand and slap on the wrist they give there for pedophiles when they pay the corrupt government off. They will eventually get him and convict him. Oh, he also was a documented confidential informant for the NJPD in 1983!
Most assume it had to do with the fact that he got on meth and then crack real bad in the US shortly after his severe beating. He is soooooo underground, he can’t be caught by us citizens or otherwise to take care of this very very very sick human being! He posts his fake address and phone number, so when attempts are made to handle him by the general public who is disgusted by this freak, he is nowhere to be found. He also mysteriously has a different IP address linked to different accounts and addresses on almost each and every post. Many are from public places like libraries, and certain stores that have public internet access. He moves around consistently and methodically! Most are from Thailand, as he poses as living in New Jersey, but is doing all this desperate and cowardly “internet fighting” from Thailand. People, especially if you have children, especially pre-pubescent boys, BEWARE, this is one sick brain damaged psychopath pedophile!!!
*NOTE, all these different post names that have the same delusional talk of rape and murder, etc. are all using the same illogical words like freckling, frockling, good chicken lord frickleing beek ruler god of the world, and other very bizarre terms, are clearly confirmed hundreds of times as the same original poster which is this nut job Mike Yevtuck. What is obvious is that with any psychological background one can confirm that this delusional way of talking/writing is that of a delusional psychopath. There are clear signs that it is an adult, however it is one with multiple overlapping very acute mental disorders. There are also clear signs of a multiple personality disorder. This individual that is very very clearly posting under all these carious names has clearly been hurt very badly. As we all know physically, and even more so psychologically. Now with this said, one cannot confirm without a full evaluation of this individual that we are to assume is the Mike Yevtuck, and that much of said psychological damage is from getting severely beaten, having his girlfriend TAKEN, and his bike TAKEN… His moral, property, and manhood were all TAKEN from him. We also know from one of his old girlfriends, that he has impotency issues that he is very ashamed of. One can conclude that all this psychological damage along with the trauma to his skull and brain are the reasons for his lifelong fixation with all these hateful delusional fantasies and rants. They can be seen on other articles and are all the same dysfunctional vocabulary, and under many other random screen names to make it seem like he has followers. That is very sad, as NO ONE wants anything to do with this whack job! So to all reading this and the other babbling rants you will see with his and other names with all this telltale delusional and hateful rambling, know that you are dealing with a fraudulent, very badly damaged, pathological lying, freak pedophile nut job!!!
Chuck Zito MIke Yevtuck God of the USA hells angel is calling you out I am calling you out to fight Chuck Zito you filthy fowl fake fighting Faggot.
Chuck Zito is that you Libeling me above ??? why would someone other then you write stupid libelous shit like that about me and make a coward big headed freak like you sound tuff beating a real tuff Guy like me ?? Chuck if you want to be Tuff faggot you got to fight stop pretending and really fight you goofy looking big headed cartoon looking chicken headed freak??? Chuck seems the aging rebel men that date USA hells angels like to leave Libel laying around about me what you know about that ??? Well any way if that is you don’t waste your time anyone can check my record and see all that Bullshit is Bullshit.
Chuck Zito is a fucking pathetic fake fighting filthy fowl fag freak