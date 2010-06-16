Kurt Sutter Is a Badass.

While searching for television news stories this morning, I saw on TMZ that Hell’s Angel-turned-actor Chuck Zito had filed a $5 million lawsuit against FX and “Sons of Anarchy,” claiming that he had pitched a similar “outlaw biker club” show to FX in 2004 and had an oral contract with the network that should compensate him. It was the usual sort of non-story I wasn’t looking forward to writing about, because TMZ is crap and lawsuits are boring.

But THEN, “SOA” creator Kurt Sutter (above left, with series star Charlie Hunnam) issued a response, and it is a tremendous little flame of hellfire (all-caps and boldface his):

So here’s my bi-monthly reminder to every delusional bitch who thinks that they’ve come up with the idea for SOA — HAVING THE F*CKING IDEA IS NOT THE SHOW. THERE HAVE BEEN DOZENS OF OUTLAW MOTORCYCLE TV DRAMAS PITCHED IN THE LAST TEN YEARS. NONE OF THEM HAS MADE IT TO SERIES, EXCEPT SOA. BECAUSE THEY SUCKED. The same way there were dozens of mob family pitches before the Sopranos and crime scene pitches before CSI.

That’s just the centerpiece of the blog post. I strongly recommend reading the whole thing, in which Sutter attacks Zito’s character, tears TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter to shreds, and generally just makes me really excited for Season 3 of “Sons of Anarchy.” That show could be about nebbishy philosophy grad students, and I’d still watch it as a show of respect to Sutter. The fact that it’s about a gun-running biker gang fighting Nazi rapists? Gravy.