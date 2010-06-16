Kurt Sutter Is a Badass.

#FX #Sons Of Anarchy
06.16.10 8 years ago 43 Comments

While searching for television news stories this morning, I saw on TMZ that Hell’s Angel-turned-actor Chuck Zito had filed a $5 million lawsuit against FX and “Sons of Anarchy,” claiming that he had pitched a similar “outlaw biker club” show to FX in 2004 and had an oral contract with the network that should compensate him. It was the usual sort of non-story I wasn’t looking forward to writing about, because TMZ is crap and lawsuits are boring.

But THEN, “SOA” creator Kurt Sutter (above left, with series star Charlie Hunnam) issued a response, and it is a tremendous little flame of hellfire (all-caps and boldface his):

So here’s my bi-monthly reminder to every delusional bitch who thinks that they’ve come up with the idea for SOA —

HAVING THE F*CKING IDEA IS NOT THE SHOW.  THERE HAVE BEEN DOZENS OF OUTLAW MOTORCYCLE TV DRAMAS PITCHED IN THE LAST TEN YEARS.  NONE OF THEM HAS MADE IT TO SERIES, EXCEPT SOA.  BECAUSE THEY SUCKED. The same way there were dozens of mob family pitches before the Sopranos and crime scene pitches before CSI.

That’s just the centerpiece of the blog post. I strongly recommend reading the whole thing, in which Sutter attacks Zito’s character, tears TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter to shreds, and generally just makes me really excited for Season 3 of “Sons of Anarchy.” That show could be about nebbishy philosophy grad students, and I’d still watch it as a show of respect to Sutter. The fact that it’s about a gun-running biker gang fighting Nazi rapists? Gravy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSCHUCK ZITOFXKURT SUTTERSONS OF ANARCHY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP