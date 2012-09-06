‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Sold A Comedy To FX About A Clown Assassin

#FX #Sons Of Anarchy
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.06.12 10 Comments

There’s literally nothing in this block quote that I don’t love.

The creator and EP of Sons of Anarchy just inked a script development deal with the cable network that will see him writing a half-hour comedy pilot for the network about a clown who doubles as an assassin.

Diva. Clown. Killer., being billed as an absurdly dark comedy, follows a former ’80s rock diva and her son who makes a living as both a kid’s party clown and an assassin. Should the pilot move into production or a full series order, Sutter will stay on with his duties at Sons of Anarchy and hire a writer-producer as showrunner…Katey Sagal and Belle Zwerdling serve as EPs. (Via)

Even that third “as” in the second paragraph made me excited. Sutter is a well-documented nut job, which is why Diva. Clown. Killer. is going to be great (especially if it stars Katey Sagal, who the show is being developed for “depending on her availability with Anarchy.”) Put it this way: think about what the It’s Always Sunny guys get away with on FX. They’re all well-adjusted, normal people in real life. Sutter is not. I want this now.

Maybe Kurt can talk Flunky out of retirement?

(Banner via) (Via Hollywood Reporter)

TOPICS#FX#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSDiva. Clown. Killer.FXKURT SUTTERSONS OF ANARCHY

