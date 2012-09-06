‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Sold A Comedy To FX About A Clown Assassin

There’s literally nothing in this block quote that I don’t love.
The creator and EP of Sons of Anarchy just inked a script development deal with the cable network that will see him writing a half-hour comedy pilot for the network about a clown who doubles as an assassin.
Diva. Clown. Killer., being billed as an absurdly dark comedy, follows a former ’80s rock diva and her son who makes a living as both a kid’s party clown and an assassin. Should the pilot move into production or a full series order, Sutter will stay on with his duties at Sons of Anarchy and hire a writer-producer as showrunner…Katey Sagal and Belle Zwerdling serve as EPs. (Via)
Even that third “as” in the second paragraph made me excited. Sutter is a well-documented nut job, which is why Diva. Clown. Killer. is going to be great (especially if it stars Katey Sagal, who the show is being developed for “depending on her availability with Anarchy.”) Put it this way: think about what the It’s Always Sunny guys get away with on FX. They’re all well-adjusted, normal people in real life. Sutter is not. I want this now.
Maybe Kurt can talk Flunky out of retirement?
So it’s Santa Sangre meets Vulgar.
….. oh god
Should be good, but I smell a rip from it’s always sunny (Mac’s a serial killer)
I fucking just realized that Sutter is Otto.
fail.
mind blown.
Speaking of the Always Sunny crew, there’s an obvious choice to play the son.
Charlie Day, a.k.a. the underground fighter Clown Baby.
When I read the headline I was hoping it was going to be about an assassin who killed clowns, but I guess it would be hard to make a living as an assassin that specialized.
“There’s this mime down at-”
“Whoa, whoa, whoa. A mime? I do clowns, buddy.”
Sounds like the clown in The Jerky Boys
Tonight, on DiCK…
Ya, because clowns aren’t scary enough.
This is meta gone wild. It’s like this series was created to be a series-within-a-series-within-a-movie, or perhaps the spawn of a Warming Glow contest post called “Create The OffBeatiest TV Pitch.”