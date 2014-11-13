Kurt Sutter Pitched The Perfect Fantasy Ending For ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

The cast of Sons of Anarchy invaded Conan’s show on Tuesday night, although you may have missed it because you were actually watching Sons of Anarchy (which turned in its most entertaining — and longest — episode of the season). We already showed you Conan’s fantastic SoA-themed cold open, but we missed a segment of an interview with Kurt Sutter in which he proposed the perfect fantasy ending for the series.
“Just to create absolute havoc among the fans,” Sutter said to Conan, “is that the last scene of the last episode, Jax wakes up from a dream, and he’s on a Vespa pulling into a Starbucks.”
“But I’m still drinking black coffee!” Charlie Hunnam insists.
Sutter has obviously been foreshadowing that ending all along.
Source: Conan
So he’s sleeping while riding the Vespa?
Apparently?
Even just messing around, Sutter can’t write a logical plot.
Whadda you mean? He said Jax was going into Starbucks, didn’t he?
Chibs is secretly working with the Irish…Cream Latte
Jax has been working with Black all along! I KNEW IT!
/kills self
As long as they make it clear that Gemma died long ago from the aids she contracted by sleeping with a skeevey producers in an attempt to further her laughable music career.
I’m sure there will be an explanation for the Polar Bears and it will turn out everyone died on the island . . . wait, wrong show.
We have to go black!
This show with the main character waking up and it was all a dream would be the only time I’ve ever wanted that to be the case. It’s the only explanation for the insane bullshit that has happened throughout the past four or five seasons.
I’m guessing the last scene will be Jax getting shanked in the shower by Patrick Duffy with Katey Sagal taking a sonic shiv to Queensrÿche’s ‘Silent Lucidity’. *fade/bro-walk to black*
Jax gets out of the shower and Opie hands him a towel. It is the day after they killed Stahl.
I would hope the soundtrack as Jax pulled in would be some of the whitest music ever. Michael Buble would be perfect.
The last scene should be Al Bundy waking up to Peg…….moaning….”I cudda been somebody”….
Kurt Sutter is ALWAYS exceptionally pleased with himself.
Well, as long as one person is, then.
Jax sits in the corner, pulls out his laptop, starts writing a screenplay called Sons of Anarchy
Jax writes a decent opening, a great Scene 2, accidentally dumps coffee all over the rest of it and says “Fuck it; we’ll make the rest of it up as we go along.”
A teenaged Jackson Teller finishes his oral report on “Hamlet” and is immediately given a failing grade by his teacher. His parents arrive and apologetically explain he has not been the same since he got hit by the motorcycle.