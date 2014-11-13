Kurt Sutter Pitched The Perfect Fantasy Ending For ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The cast of Sons of Anarchy invaded Conan’s show on Tuesday night, although you may have missed it because you were actually watching Sons of Anarchy (which turned in its most entertaining — and longest — episode of the season). We already showed you Conan’s fantastic SoA-themed cold open, but we missed a segment of an interview with Kurt Sutter in which he proposed the perfect fantasy ending for the series.

“Just to create absolute havoc among the fans,” Sutter said to Conan, “is that the last scene of the last episode, Jax wakes up from a dream, and he’s on a Vespa pulling into a Starbucks.”

“But I’m still drinking black coffee!” Charlie Hunnam insists.

Sutter has obviously been foreshadowing that ending all along.

