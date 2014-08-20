Kurt Sutter Spoils How Many ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Club Members Will Die This Season

This is all very confusing to me, and I’m not so sure that Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is not straight-up trolling us, but he revealed to Entertainment Weekly just how many Sons of Anarchy club members will die this season, and considering that the show is based on Hamlet (where practically everyone died), the answer might surprise you.
“Two club members will be dead. I don’t think there’ll be more than that,” he told EW.
Well, that’s both confusing, and might actually make sense. After all, Gemma is not a club member, and I’d expect her to die, and Nero Padilla and his gang aren’t club members, and we can surely expect a huge body count with the rival gangs.
The truth is, there’s not that many main SAMCRO members left. There’s 1) Jax, 2) Juice, 3) Bobby, 4) Tig, 5) Chibs, 6) Happy, and 7) Ratboy. Ratboy and Happy are hardly main cast members at all, and so if two die, that’s pretty much 40 percent of the main club member cast.
Obviously, those two will be Juice and Jax.
Right? Bobby’s gotta become President, Chibs has to be his VP, and Tig has to run off with Venus Van Dam. It’s the only plausible scenario.
Source: EW
I realize it’s only phrased this way in the page’s title field, but…
“How Many ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ **Cast Members** Will Die In The Final Season?”
That’s dark as hell, man. You’re done with my show, you’re done with ALL shows.
Chibs won’t die because the Martians will protect him in exchange for information.
He’s been working with the Irish all along, who in turn have been under the control of the Governor.
Well, there’s always the other club members from other chapters that he could be talking about. He could be referring to them. I dont know their names. Actually, they might actually be SAMCRO now. (the guy with the long hair & others). Also Happy got updated to a series regular.
My prediction:
The series ends with the Mayans, rolling down the street, smoking indo, shooting at Jax and Juice.
Beeyotch!
I love this comment so much.
The series veered away from Hamlet long ago. Stop saying it is based on Hamlet. Sutter used it as his initial inspiration, but SOA has not been following Hamlet for a number of years now.
I feel it has more of a ‘Twelfth Night’ vibe these days.
In that it’s going to take twelve nights to finish one episode the way they’ve been escalating lately.
I was honestly shocked that you got the percentage right.
Who is the hot broad in the header pic? (I’m only on season 1).
Katey Sagal.
Hoo boy…
She looks like a dude with bodacious ta-ta’s.
Boyd Crowder.
(Y’all do realize I cannot watch Justified the same way anymore. It’s awesome and terrible at the same time.)