Kyle Mooney has long been arguably the most out-there cast member on SNL. It was surreal YouTube videos that got him the gig, and since he joined the show in 2013, he’s done things like start a beefs with Pete Davidson (back when he was dating Ariana Grande) and Ye and offered a very career-oriented Baby Yoda. It’s clear he has even loftier ambitions, some of which he’ll get to see through when Netflix drops his parody of ‘80s and ‘90s Saturday morning cartoons.

It’s called Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, and it will hit the streamer on December 10. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show is being called a “wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing” send-up of the kind of cut-rate programming kids used to binge as they started their weekend. Mooney will play two roles: Skip and Trebor, twins who host one such TV show, which will be a mix of live-action and animation.

There’s no word on exactly what shows Mooney will be lampooning, but perhaps he’ll tackle some of the big dogs: cartoons like Masters of the Universe, G.I. Joe, Smurfs, Jem and the Holograms, Schoolhouse Rock, and live-action ones like Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Saved by the Bell. A lot of those were pretty weird already, but Mooney’s an odd duck, so there’s every reason to believe he’ll destroy your childhood in creative fashion.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! premieres on Netflix starting Dec. 10, which, incidentally, is a Friday.

(Via THR)