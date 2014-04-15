Lake Bell Is The Bruce Springsteen Of Taking Her Clothes Off

In 1975, a 26-year-old Bruce Springsteen became the first rock star to appear on the covers of both Time and Newsweek in the same week. This is the kind of nostalgic NUGGET the Peter Kings of the world love to gush about — it combines their two favorite things: irrelevant magazines and old rock stars — but it’s still notable, because BRRRRUUUUUUCCCEEEEE. Anyway, that was then; Lake Bell is now.
When last we checked in with the Childrens Hospital star, she was taking her clothes off for New York. Now, she’s…taking her clothes off for GQ UK and Esquire, which wonders if Bell’s the “most important actor/director/writer of her generation,” thanks to In a World, a very good movie you should see.
As soon as you’re done looking at these.
And this:
What were we talking about again?
Photos via Derek Kettela for Esquire, photos via Damon Baker for GQ
I’D RING HER BELLS.
If “most important actor/director/writer of her generation” is judged on how this person looks in a bikini, then she wins.
Second place is tie between Darren Aronofsky and Michael Bay.
Brett Ratner finishes last.
I’m so glad both of those guys are in the same sentence.
Erinn Hayes > Lake Bell
Yes
If only science could put Erinn Hayes head on Lake Bell’s body…
Wrong!
Philip Rivers Cuomo; it is a matter of taste and it is subjective…. so yea, they are wrong.
crazy off the charts baby crawling on the ceiling wrong.
Tom Hardy cover > Whoever this person is cover.
his chest looks like a damn map
It’s cool if you swing that way.
I have no idea who this is, but she sure is purty.
Something something something masturbation joke
The pages can’t stick together if it’s left on the cover?
Let’s not get carried away, “In A World…” was a perfectly good and entertaining movie but c’mon, “best actor/director/writer of her generation?”
Well, her generation is within one minute of when she was born.
Hyperbolic Open Ended Question + Awesome Boobage = Profit
But Lake Bell seriously has 2 of the top 10 boobs in Hollywood. She’s the only reason I knew that “How To Make It In America” show existed at all.
Where is motorboat joke?
In one of Hollywood’s more absurd casting decisions – she was in some Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy and was cast as the homely best friend. In what world is Lake Bell the homely/plain best friend?
She sure has gotten hotter and hotter since her Boston Legal days.
Sally Heap was the greatest character in the history of TV. I am not exaggerating.
Naked Lake Bell, the one and only reason to watch How to Make It In America
Lake Bell nude in New York Magazine > Lake Bell semi-nude in Esquire.
She’s pretty when she’s well-styled but that Raquel Welch Collection wig is doing her no favors.
Well, that’s because you have big jugs. …I mean your boobs are huge.
I’m still mad at Lake Bell for making me like Dimitry Martin.