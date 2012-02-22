Lamest Celebrity Arrest Award Goes to…

Man, the “Jackass” guys really need to step their game up. On Tuesday, former MTV star Bam Margera was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department because, according to Mr. La Bam himself, he was “swimming in a pool with clothes on at Mardi Gras.” WITHOUT A NOODLE.
Out of a possible 10 double-necked guitars, which is how I evaluate all “Jackass”-related news items, this “stunt” earns a lute. Does this mean Ryan Dunn was the real genius of the group, or has the CKY crew just stopped trying? (The fact that they held a movie premiere outside a Baja Fresh is the answer.) Either way, I’m going to pretend it didn’t happen and instead give my attention to the broke, bushy-bearded 56-year-old guy who’s all alone in the world and wants nothing more than a free Red Lobster meal for his birthday. Less depressing.
