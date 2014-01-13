Larry David Revealed The ‘Big, Huge, Gigantic’ Secret Project He And Jerry Seinfeld Are Working On

The last time Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David collaborated on a project of substance, the result was a nine-year run of a sitcom that changed everything from televised comedy to the way we talk to each other. So, when Seinfeld said “We wrote this script for this thing that you will eventually see but I can’t reveal what it is at this time. All I can do is tell you is that it’s big, huge, gigantic” during his Reddit AMA last week, it understandably got people’s attention. And now we know what he was talking about.

According to Roger Friedman of Showbiz411, Larry David has written a play that Jerry Seinfeld will star in … or produce … or direct … or … something. Maybe. Probably. I don’t know. It’s hard to tell exactly what Friedman is saying. Here, look:

So Larry (and I) and a lot of A listers wound up on the dining room side, along with Sting and Trudie Styler, Alfre Woodard, Michael Fassbender, Brett Ratner, Ryan Coogler, Steve Coogan, and many many more. It was, as they say, LOL. Larry, whose hilarious HBO movie “Clear History” I just re-watched, told me: “I’ve written a play.” A play? For, like, Broadway? “Yes.” And Jerry would star in it? “Maybe,” he said. “We’re talking about it.” Or directing, or producing, sounds like.

So there you have it. According to a guy who pestered Larry David during a party, he and Jerry Seinfeld are headed to Broadway. Fingers crossed for Library Cop: The Musical.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Source: Showbiz411