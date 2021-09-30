Larry David had a very Larry David weekend when he plugged his ears at a New York Fashion Week show and… plugged his ears at the U.S. Open. I agree, Larry, the world is getting too loud. And don’t even get me started on the price of movie tickets these days. Anyway, the photos of the miserable-looking Curb Your Enthusiasm creator with his fingers in his ears (while sitting next to Jared Leto) went viral for being Peak Larry, but according to his daughter, he could have had a “breakdown.”

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, The Umbrella Academy actress Cazzie David was asked about what her father was doing at a fancy fashion show of all places. “Like I’m happy everyone thought it was so funny and relatable. For me, this was like a man who was dragged to some place he doesn’t want to be, that he didn’t know what it would be,” she said, adding that she “found it so disturbing.”

In other words, it wasn’t a bit:

“Someone was like: ‘Will you please come to this fashion show with me?’ But he didn’t want to go, obviously, like I know him. So the moment that’s going viral… He looks like he’s having a breakdown. Like truly… He looks so miserable and I obviously don’t like seeing my dad miserable whether or not it’s funny.”

“It was simply just too loud for him to be there,” she said. So… I guess Larry won’t be going to a My Bloody Valentine concert in season 11 of Curb.

(Via the Independent)