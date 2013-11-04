Larry King Is Really Freaking Excited About Clocks

#Twitter
Editor-at-Large
11.04.13 3 Comments

This weekend marked the end of Daylight Savings Time, meaning most of the Western world picked up an extra hour during the night Saturday into Sunday. Some people used to steal a little extra shuteye, some used it to extend a wild night out, and some, I like to imagine, used it to trick the security system in a museum so they could pull off a massive diamond heist (‘Coming Summer 2014 … Stealing Time, starring Pierce Brosnan”). Larry King was chasing a different kind of high.

larry

Larry King has received numerous awards for his decades of work in broadcasting, met countless celebrities and heads of state, gone on dates with Katie Couric, and made incredibly strange, pot-fueled web videos with rappers, but he says watching his digital clock switch itself from 1:59 a.m. back to 1:00 a.m. was “the thrill of a lifetime.” And he took to Twitter in the middle of the night to share this information with his 2.5 million followers. The world is a weird, beautiful place.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSCLOCKSlarry kingTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP