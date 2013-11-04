Larry King Is Really Freaking Excited About Clocks

This weekend marked the end of Daylight Savings Time, meaning most of the Western world picked up an extra hour during the night Saturday into Sunday. Some people used to steal a little extra shuteye, some used it to extend a wild night out, and some, I like to imagine, used it to trick the security system in a museum so they could pull off a massive diamond heist (‘Coming Summer 2014 … Stealing Time, starring Pierce Brosnan”). Larry King was chasing a different kind of high.

Larry King has received numerous awards for his decades of work in broadcasting, met countless celebrities and heads of state, gone on dates with Katie Couric, and made incredibly strange, pot-fueled web videos with rappers, but he says watching his digital clock switch itself from 1:59 a.m. back to 1:00 a.m. was “the thrill of a lifetime.” And he took to Twitter in the middle of the night to share this information with his 2.5 million followers. The world is a weird, beautiful place.