Last Night A Pizza Delivery Woman Saved My Life

This is a local news story about how an 82-year-old Memphis woman was saved by her pizza delivery driver when the octogenarian stopped making her daily order of a large pizza and two Diet Cokes for the first time in three years. Apparently, she had fallen and was unable to move or call for help, and the delivery woman’s 911 call saved her life.

In a related story, HOLY SH*T EATING NOTHING BUT PIZZA AND SODA FOR THREE YEARS AS AN 80-YEAR-OLD DIDN’T KILL HER?!?!? That woman is the Charlie Sheen of junk food.

