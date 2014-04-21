Last Night’s ‘The Good Wife’ Referenced The Troll Toll Song From ‘It’s Always Sunny’

The typical CBS viewer can’t find FX on their channel guide, let alone actually watch one of their non-procedural shows, so credit The Good Wife (which is on a ridiculous run of greatness lately) for dropping multiple It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia references into last night’s episode.
Not only did Zach Woods wear this shirt:
He also got into an argument about troll tolls with guys who LOOK like It’s Always Sunny fans:
Sunday night: your home for disturbing sex scenes, songs about boys holes, and whatever the hell Turn is. Anyway, The Good Wife quoting It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is great, but let me know when the characters on Downton Abbey start dropping Rafi bombs.
What planet are you living on where IASIP isn’t procedural?
They’re in the bar drinking
Someone comes up with a wacky scheme
The rest of the gang tries to screw them over
They ruin someones life and go way too far with it
The wacky scheme fails
The end
WHAT is procedural about that?
The fact that you literally just described every episode of the series in one formula, which is what a precedural is. Along with the lack of character development, another staple of the show. Other than that one season where Mac got fat.
[www.youtube.com]
Gabe is in everything now isnt he.
@Prax We don’t want the characters to develop we love them already too much