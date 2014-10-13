‘Last Week Tonight’ Raises An Important Question About Columbus Day: How Is It Still A Thing?

Today is Columbus Day, which in a nutshell means that the mail doesn’t come, liquor stores are closed (because I live in Pennsylvania), and I also have to suffer the inconvenience of trash pickup being off a day this week. Also, my local oyster house is offering buck-a-shucks and $5 fishbowl drink specials all day in honor of the holiday, which I am considering taking them up on.
But why do we, as a nation, still celebrate Columbus Day? All those heroic tales of the brave and great explorer have pretty much been debunked, as it is now common knowledge that Christopher Columbus was a greedy psychopath who tortured and killed native peoples, wiping out entire populations with war and disease — thanks in part to articles like this one on The Oatmeal that have gone viral in recent years.
So, this video uploaded by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, brought up the important question: Columbus Day, why is this still a thing? Christopher Columbus was not a good person, and we should really not be celebrating him. Then again, counterpoint: $5 fishbowl drinks? Nope, we definitely still shouldn’t.
Really we should just call it “Day Off Day.”
But who actually gets the day off on Columbus Day anymore? I couldn’t find a single person to go get fishbowl drinks with me this afternoon. It’s lose-lose.
Every fucking public employee. Do you have no public employee friends way up in your Ivory Tower of the Transcendent 1%ers?
Puerto Rico gets the day off. The whole island shuts down. I used to work for a company that had both a US & a PR headquarters & it was very much not fair.
Back in the 1990s I worked legal aid on Indian Reservations, we called Indigenous Peoples Day.
Seattle just voted to call it indigenous people day. Which shockingly upset italians in state, but its all good we gave them some olive garden gift certificates.
Italians in Seattle?
Don’t kid yourself.
as a union worker in ny i get the day off or the option to work and get any other day off i want in replacement of it..obviously i work and use the future day off for hangovers and/or day drinking
On the positive side, Columbus did direct Adventures in Babysitting and Mrs. Doubtfire.
On the negative side, he did two Home Alone movies, two Harry Potter movies and Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Oh, and Rent.
Don’t forget that turd “Stepmom.”
your inclusion of Home Alone among the negatives invalidates this and all future claims
In that cartoon, the part of the King of Spain is played by Moe Howard.
This is the Pumpkin spice of internet protests. You see dozens of posts about it when the time comes, but no really cares and then we go another 351 days without hearing about it.
364….not sure how I got 351
Because you included the 2 weeks of outrage around the actual day.
It’s a government holiday
Most government workers are in unions
Unions are some of the largest campaign contributors
Most unions are mob run
Most mobsters are Italian
Italians consider Columbus important
That’s why it stays a holiday
My home town on Long Island had a Columbus Day fair that was sponsored by the local pizzerias and fire department (all Italians). I don’t really have a point here, I just thought I’d share.
Government employees cannot unionize. FYI.
Haha! You seriously believe that?
I’m home today and not at work. So, yes.
That made me laugh.
I’ll take out the joke and make it more streamlined. Some people have today off, they won’t leet you take away a holiday without getting something in return.
Millions of federal employees are in unions.
@Lester Hayes Mayes That’s a bit misleading. First of all, AGFE and NTEU represent well under a million federal employees. You’re not required to join a union if you’re a federal employee, and the rights of a union of federal employees are very different and more limited. There are definitely governmental and quasi-governmental agencies that work closely with unions, and tend to hire union employees, but that’s a way different scenario from what you’re implying.
Put it another way; do you really think a corrupt union trying to rip off an organization that has its own police force would get very far?
What’s misleading is the initial phrase I objected to: “Government employees cannot unionize. FYI.”
That is patently false. And I gave him the benefit of the doubt and said federal employees, as the unionization at the state and municipal level is even more significant.
If we got rid of ever holiday that commemorated someone who was not a good person, we’d have to get rid of every one of them.
What other days would we not celebrate?
All I can think of is Thanksgiving. Maybe Valentines Day
Every day that is in honor of any specific person or people. Looking back at history through modern eyes, every single person can be labeled as a bad person for the things they did.
So maybe presidents day and MLK Jr. day? I don’t get MLK off because I work for racists so NEITHER SHOULD ANY OF YOU MOTHER FUCKERS!
Most people didnt kickstart the slave trade in North America, or steal children for sex slaves, or murder just oodles of natives. They might be dicks, but not dicks like Chrissy C
As if the War on Christmas wasn’t enough, now the liberals are trying to take away Columbus Day? IT HAS GONE TOO FAR!!!
I’m down for “Viking Day”
I’d totally celebrate Sinatra Day…mostly because it’d involve a lot of scotch and crooning.
I’m pretty sure most 15th century explorers were assholes.
Just move your Thanksgiving to line up with Canada’s, problem solved