Lea Michele Prepared For The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Premiere By Having Her Boobs Grabbed

Getty Image

Dustin already shared his Sons of Anarchy recap earlier today. But the real Charming news happened a few days ago, when new cast member Lea Michele prepared to walk the SoA red carpet by having her breasts grabbed by someone who’s probably famous in the fashion world, Estee Stanley.

Don’t stop believin’ that Michele’s Sons character might be named Chesty LaRue.

INSTAGRAM

That photo is exactly how I want Sons of Anarchy to end, except replace Lea and Estee with Venus Van Dam and Tig.

Via Instagram