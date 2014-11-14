Lee Pace Will Make The Ladies Swoon On An Upcoming Episode Of ‘The Mindy Project’

#The Mindy Project
11.14.14

Hold on to your hats, ladies, because I have some seriously epic The Mindy Project casting news. Pushing Daisies star Lee Pace is set to appear in an upcoming episode later this season. According to EOnline, Pace will play Alex, a “handsome San Francisco tech millionaire who took Mindy’s virginity back when he was a dorky college student,” who I can only assume will put some kind of hilarious wrench into Mindy and Danny’s relationship. As of now, though, he’s only set to appear in one episode so it sounds like the wrench will be a temporary one.

Man, Ned versus Danny Castellano. That’s a tough choice. For me, anyway, since I’ve had a crush on Chris Messina ever since Six Feet Under. Can I please just have both?

(This post is dedicated to Patty Boots, Uproxx’s resident Pushing Daisies enthusiast.)

