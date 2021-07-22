The key to a good reboot? Just enough nostalgia alongside plenty of changes that not only update the franchise for former fans, but welcome new fans as well. While the upcoming CW reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple already seemed to have that formula down pat, their newest addition to the cast is a former fan favorite that’s sure to delight those who grew up watching the former Nickelodeon show. Dee Bradley Baker, voice actor for the legendary talking Mayan head Olmec, has announced he’s returning to the series. According to executive producer Scott Stone in an interview with Variety, Baker was more than happy to return:

“When we asked Dee Bradley Baker to return as the one and only Olmec – our giant talking stone head, and he said, ‘Let’s Rock,’ that was all I had to hear…Olmec lives!”

In addition to Baker, writer, producer, actor and comedian Cristela Alonzo (Cristela) is set to host the upcoming reboot. Much like the original, the new Legends of the Hidden Temple is set in the jungle albeit with much tougher challenges — and grander prizes — than ever before. However, several of the Nickelodeon’s most popular elements, such as “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” “The Temple Run,” will all be featured in the reboot.

The Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot premieres Sunday, Oct. 10 on The CW, and marks the first new episode since 1995.