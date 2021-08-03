Just in case sarlaccs and force ghosts weren’t spooky enough, Disney has announced a new addition to their upcoming Lego Star Wars Halloween Special: Christian Slater. According to the official Star Wars blog post, Slater has signed on voice the tall, dark, and fearsome Kylo Ren in the upcoming special entitled Terrifying Tales. While we still have a few months to go until the special hits Disney+, the description revealed earlier today already has us pretty hype — I mean terrified — for it:

“After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges…”

Based on that description and Slater’s role, it seems like we can pretty safely say Kylo Ren will be one of the “iconic villains from across all eras” Vaneé will be telling stories about. That is unless Disney wants to do some serious retconning that I personally would be okay with, but don’t worry I’m not bitter or anything.

In addition to Slater, Disney announced Arrested Development star Tony Hale will also be joining Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales as aforementioned creepy storyteller Vaneé. Furthermore, former Lego Star Wars voice actors Jake Green (Poe Dameron), Raphael Alejandro (Dean), Dana Snyder (Graballa the Hutt), Trevor Devall (Emperor Palpatine), and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (NI-L8) will all be reprising their roles, and David Shayne will serve as the special’s writer and executive producer while Ken Cunningham (The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special) is on board to direct. The Lego Star Wars Halloween Special is set to hit Disney + on October 1, just in time for some spooky streaming.