After five years of being shuffled around various studios, the American television adaptation of Let the Right One In is finally seeing the light of day… or rather the dark of night. According to Deadline, the critically-acclaimed vampire drama has been welcomed into Showtime’s home and is currently in production for the network.

The ten-episode order and will go into production in New York City in early 2022 with Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) aboard as the project’s showrunner and Seith Mann as the series’ director. In addition, Demián Bichir, known for his roles in The Nun, Land, and The Hateful Eight, is set to star in the series alongside Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, The Princess and the Frog), Grace Gummer (Dr. Death, Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Paid in Full, Snowfall), Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster (The Christmas Project).

Inspired by the best-selling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the upcoming Let the Right One In series follows Mark (Bichir) and his forever 12-year-old daughter Eleanor (Baez) as they are forced to grapple with the young girl’s vampirism. Throughout the heartbreaking drama, Mark tries his best to give his daughter a happy and safe life, going to dark and drastic lengths to provide her with the human blood she needs to live.

Let the Right One In is being developed by Tomorrow Studios, the same studio that’s been working on the series since 2015 and throughout its moves from A&E and TNT to its final location at Showtime. As of right now, there is no set release date for the series, though filming is set to begin early next year.