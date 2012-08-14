Let 'The Walking Dead' Movie Rumors Begin

The latest addition to the TV Shows That Are Rumored To Be Turned Into Movies But Probably Never Will Be Club is AMC’s The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes, meet Tony Soprano, Veronica Mars, Al Swearengen, Jack Bauer, Lorelai Gilmore, and Jimmy McNulty. Oh, and don’t bother bringing Carl, Rick. The group already has Carl Winslow from Family Matters, and one Carl is more than enough. According to Bloody Disgusting:

With that said, I have some friends working closely with “The Walking Dead” crew and AMC who confirm with me rumblings of a feature film. But before you get your panties in a bunch, we’re only in the third season of the popular zombie show – adapted from Robert Kirkman’s astounding comic book – and when I say rumblings, I strongly suggest the idea has been passed off in non-business conversations. The show was originally shopped as a feature film before it went network, so the idea of ending the series with an hour and a half feature would be exciting. (Via)

Well, that sounds like it’s DEFINITELY going to happen. I, for one, want a Walking Dead movie. Not because I care about seeing the misadventures of Rick and Glenn and Maggie and that other guy and what’s her name on the big screen, but because I want to know what 200 people yelling “WHERE’S CARL???” at once sounds like.

(Via)