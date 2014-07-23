Let’s Celebrate Charisma Carpenter’s Birthday With Some Of Cordelia Chase’s Finest Moments

Charisma Carpenter, the actress who portrayed Cordelia Chase, turns … Well, let’s just say she turns something-something today, because I turn something-something next month, and a true lady never reveals another lady’s age. Anyway, aside from being one of my favorite Whedonverse characters, Cordelia was also one of the Whedonverse’s longest-running characters. Carpenter spent three seasons on Buffy before being replaced by Anya — because Xander required being paired off with a no bullcrap lady to tell him how wrong/dumb he is all the time — before moving on to the spin-off Angel where she spent most of five seasons before getting the maternity leave shuffle into a coma and eventually death. (Which I won’t bitch about any further because I’ve already covered that, here.)
So to honor Carpenter on this most birthdayiest of birthdays, I’ve rounded up some of the best reasons why Cordelia Chase was great — mostly in gif form because that’s how the internet works these days. Enjoy.
She never sugarcoated anything:
Also, shame is overrated:
She understood the importance of a proper chain of communication:
Because making fun of goths never gets old:
She always could see the glass as half full, even when the world was ending:
She understood how important her time was:
And she didn’t take crap from anybody.
I would much rather see your list celebrating Charisma Carpenter :)
This is a family site!
Pfft, the link didn’t even work.
@whatitiz73 you mean that tweet with a naked girl that’s on a lion?
I don’t think that’s her.
not sure why her career didn’t take off I mean she was tons of fun to look at in expendables but i dont think I’ve seen her in anything else.
I would also like to point out: Cordelia Chase had one of the most interesting character arcs in the two series’s with nice gradual/organic changes to her personality. Spike had a nice arc too but his seemed far more forced
Going through Angel right now, she’s the best part.
She was pretty awesome. . . and really hot.
“I’m the dip.” And,
“What was your childhood trauma?” Two of my favorite quotes.
Was my choice for W
Well that was a mistake.
Anyhow, meant she would have made a great Wonder Woman maybe 6-8 years ago.
Apparently she’s in the upcoming American Horror Story season…at least according to wiki.
So, yea, it’s a fact.
YES. I don’t know how that slipped by me.
I’ve never seen either of those shows, and only really know her as the Casablancas mom on Veronica Mars. She wasn’t ugly on that show.
I really like her in Angel, but she was definitely the most unnecessary cast member on Buffy. That might be because, sure, I’ll believe a show can be full of vampires and demons and humanity’s only hope is a bunch of teenagers, but you want me to believe she actually is suppose to be a high school student? Sorry, but suspension of believe is over.