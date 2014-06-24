Let’s Celebrate Mindy Kaling’s Birthday With 10 Reasons Why We Love Her

Mindy Kaling turns thirty-five today, and to celebrate, I’ve put together ten reasons why we love her. I’ve been a fan of Mindy Kaling since The Office and just got hooked on The Mindy Project this year — and every time I see her on a talk show or interview she makes me like her even more with her funny and charming yet no bullsh*t personality. Aside from that, she’s just an overall good role model, which is refreshing being that the biggest societal concerns of many young female celebrities today is whether or not they can show their nipples on social media.
With that, we salute you, Mindy Kaling. Happy birthday, girl!
Because she’s really smart:
Because she’s not afraid to treat herself:
Because she’s not afraid to sometimes look like a hot mess:
Because she knows how to drink wine like a muthaf*ckin’ lady:
Because she understands the importance of having staples in the home:
Because she’s probably a very good kisser:
Because she owns up to her farts:
Because she knows better than to indulge people in political debates:
Because she doesn’t have a problem with being single:
Because she came up with the best ever motivation to work out:
Would marry.
Would not
@Fire Wok With Me Cool comment.
Thanks I would on being the coolest.
Stop trying to make Mindy Kaling happen.
I love that she is still able to command a devoted following despite creating and starring in a show that is an afterthought at best… did I say “love”? I meant, “am confused”…
Thank you. She does nothing for me, comedy-wise.
yeah, do not like
Sorry she’s already happened.
Agreed. She is not as talented as people seem to think she is. Her show is unwatchable.
:) that is all
Nooooope.
I love Mindy. Sometimes her comic writing isn’t so great (in my opinion) but I like her approach to life and her views. She seems really down to earth and she embraces everything that she is, good or bad.
You would never have published this article if SHE WAS A MAN! FALSE OUTRAGE!
Didn’t realise I was on Buzzfeed.
Welcome back from your coma!
Jesus when did Uproxx become a MRA reddit thread?
Replace “Uproxx” with “ever website with comment sections” and the answer is “Since the conception of the internet.”
Her show can be quite funny at time….and the edits of snappy retorts, etc are sometimes the best on TV. Other times the show stumbles ever so slightly.
It is fucking funny.
Kaling is horribly unfunny, her act is basically an outsourced Cathy comic strip.