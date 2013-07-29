Let's Celebrate The Guy Who Got Paid $158 To Urinate On A Wall In 'Mad Men'

There’s not a lot to this story, to be honest, but sometimes, it’s the small things that make the Internet so fantastic. For instance, a Redditor who goes by the name of wyanboobah dropped a couple of details about playing an extra on Mad Men in the season six premiere, The Doorway? Why is it interesting? I dunno. Because he played a guy in the Betty Draper slum scenes — which, by the way, never had any sort of payoff — who peed on a wall. I thought it was fascinating that, apparently, the going rate for urinating on the wall is $158, which is what they paid him for standing around the set for eight hours, and then pissing on a wall. It was the last shot of the day.

That’s a pretty great job.

I also find it amusing that the people on the set nicknamed him “pissboy,” which is appropriate given his scene. But my favorite part is that wyanboobah though January Jones, who his scene was with, was “pretty cool,” before adding a caveat: “Kind of a diva actually. She had a little dog with her whenever she wasn’t on camera.”

And you know what? That’s exactly how I picture January Jones on the set, and it confirms every suspicion I’ve ever had about her. She takes a little dog with her to work! Yep. Sounds about right. I bet her and her damn toy dog are a f—ing JOY to work with. I bet it’s a yippy little sh*t, too. No wonder Weiner has sent her to exile, away from most of the rest of the cast. I bet Christopher Stanley, who plays Henry Francis, spends his days on set GRITTING his teeth.

Anyway, here’s a picture of Jones and her dog, so you can put a face to the image in your head.

I BET SHE DOESN’T EVEN CLEAN UP AFTER IT. Do you see any poop bags on her? NO.

(Source: Reddit)