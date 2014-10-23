Let’s Get To Know Andrew J. West, Who Currently Plays The Best Villain On Television

For the unfamiliar among you, Andrew J. West plays Gareth on The Walking Dead, briefly introduced at the end of last season. He immediately became an intriguing character in the fifth season premiere of The Walking Dead, however, by taking a certain cold, dispassionate view toward his food source: People. As the head of Terminus, he turned the place into a slaughterhouse and treated humans like cattle, instructing his men to knock them out with a baseball bat and slit their throats while he attended to his clipboard with business-like detachment.
He followed that up in the second episode with one of the most electric monologues in five seasons of The Walking Dead, telling Bob — as he was eating the cooked flesh from Bob’s amputated leg — that it was not personal.
“At the end of the day, no matter how much we hate this ugly business,” Gareth said to Bob, as the camera pulled back revealing to the audience — and to Bob — that he was missing a leg. “A man’s gotta eat,” Gareth continued. “If it makes you feel any better, you taste much better than we thought you would.”
That amazing scene catapulted Andrew J. West, transforming him immediately into the best villain currently on television. He’s going to be amazing to watch this season, too, but while West is new to many of us, he’s been around for quite some time. You may not realize it, but fans of FX’s Nip/Tuck may remember him as the Young Christian (West excels in douchebag roles).
He doesn’t always play douchebags, however. In Greek, he played Ian, the love interest of Amber Stevens’ character.
Interestingly, West and Stevens are now engaged and an adorable couple. Here they are in Boston’s Chinatown.
Amber Stevens is actually the daughter of Shadoe Stevens, who some of you may know as the announcer on The Late Show with Craig Ferguson, while others may remember him as the announcer on the old-school Hollywood Squares (or even as one of the biggest radio DJs in the country during the 1980s). Andrew J. West is clearly a big fan of his future father-in-law, as he should be because Shadoe Stevens is a legend.
And if you don’t know him from Greek, Nip/Tuck, or any number of guest roles in television shows and minor parts in films, you MAY remember West from this T Mobile commercial from a few years ago. He’s the blonde guy.
I really think this guy is gonna be a huge star. Too bad villains usually don’t stick around for multiple seasons on The Walking Dead
Sorry, I cant take Gareth seriously. Reminds me too much of Taco from The League. Im expecting next he’s going to tell Bob that his EBDB profile has been compromised.
And now I will be thinking this everytime he’s on screen. Thanks.
And that is the character – chill relaxed dude doing/saying terrible things. That’s about it. “hey man, like, sorry/not sorry we ate your leg, we were hungry.”
He actually reminds me a lot of Dennis from Always Sunny. Very similar mannerisms. I just like to think of him as Dennis if he was allowed to be what he wants.
Holy shit. We are never, ever short on hyperbole around here. This guy has had like 20 minutes of screen time total.
Beat me to it.
Can’t it just be exciting new villain? Not a fan of piling on, but this title just makes it obnoxious.
He is a good villain for the show but yeah maybe you should wait longer than 20 minutes of screen time before making that call.
As always with Rowles, he didn’t write the headline it was………..THE GOVERNOR!!
This comment is literally the best thing to happen to America since Lincoln freed the slaves.
@Hyrax, you’re gonna hurt yourself. Calm down. Seriously: three comments about how much you disagreed with this post? And speaking of hyperbole “never, ever”?
This reads like a blowjob in text.
It’s like reading a Darrell Etherington article about an Apple product.
The amount of excitement in some of these Rowles articles reminds me of Buddy the Elf talking about the North Pole. I wish my broken soul allowed me to experience similar joy for anything at all, let alone a tv show.
Best villain on TV. Classic Rowles!
Best villain on television? Really? Very bold to say about someone that has had about 3 minutes worth of on camera time.
He does not portray villainous, or threatening, very well to me. He comes off more more like the smug kid in high school that is just asking to be punched in the face.
When I think cannibalistic, and brutal, I think of someone like Daniel Day Lewis’ portrayal of Bill The Butcher from Gangs Of New York.
Or since we are talking small screen Giancarlo Esposito’s portrayal of Gustavo Fring is damn frightening, especially this part.
[www.youtube.com]
Damn Fine Villainous acting!
Is he really the best villain on TV or is this another case of Dustin’s love of hyperbole finding it’s way into the title?
I’m waiting for the Rowles Rescue Rangers to make their appearance.
i dont know what that means lubz
@lubz102 They either all show up, or none show up
To everyone getting all bent out of shape, here’s a word for you: “Currently”
Not so much the time period, as the fact that we’ve seen LESS THAN 5 MINUTES OF SCREEN TIME. And in that time, he’s just played a chill, normal guy talking about horrible things. That’s it. That’s been the entire character so far.
Thanks. I can read. Does not affect my thinking on the matter.
also, he way the title is written,
“Lets get to know andrew j west, who currently plays the best villain on television”,
the “currently” refers to his playing the role. As in he is playing the role now. It does not apply as further categorization of “best villian on television”. That portion is still completely open to interpretation. That language to further categorize it with “currently” would be.
“”Lets get to know andrew j west, who plays the best villain currently on television” .
If you want to play it really safe and assume he meant it for both it would be.
“”Lets get to know andrew j west, who currently plays the best villain currently on television”
I understand that the second currently was probably supposed to be assumed by the reader, but you came across as kind of a dick with your comment, so I just thought I’d be one as well.
Yeah, I thought about that, but then I realized that was wrong and the way @Paul from the Gump up here explained it is correct. Unless you want to make the argument that from 7 pm to 8 pm on Sunday nights, Gareth is, at that moment in time, the best current villain on television, then ok, we may have to concede your point. But I’ll still flip through all the other channels to make sure.
Everyone knows the best villain on TV is Corey Stoll’s hairpiece on The Strain.
Surely its the penguin? Or is he just the most interesting?
And only because Hannibal isn’t on at the moment..
“Best villain on television” is a bit much. He’s not even the best villain on a series currently airing right now. Make me a rundown of shit Tom Cavanagh’s done.
psssst dustin: you’re a joke.
Actually it’s ‘Us Weekly’
[www.usmagazine.com]
And, might I add, they at least phrased it properly. Take note, Dustin and Capt. Shimmer.
This headline proudly sponsored by Buzzfeed: you won’t BELIEVE the EPIC THING that happens NEXT!!!
The best villain on TV right now is Lucky Luciano in Boardwalk. Vincent Piazza is killing it. I think the use of him as the big bad of this season is one of the best decisions the show has made in its final season. Instead of introducing a new big bad out of nowhere (a la Gyp Rosseti) we have Luciano who has been around since the beginning but who are just now beginning to see the extent of his ambition and his rise to power.
[www.youtube.com]
Damn Luciano you scary
AGREE AGREE AGREE
Luciano was always one of my favorite characters on the show, but he’s gone from intriguing to downright awesome. That “make my friend happy” line is fantastic.
His smugness in this scene was amazing.
“Pardon me, Dustin. A word please.”- Boyd Crowder
“Dustin, may I speak with you in the kitchen?” -Hannibal Lecter
“Oh Dustin, don’t you know that I already amputated a fellow’s leg, and ate the dish in front of him. Oh wait, one more thing – I MADE HIM EAT IT. Thanks for playing, “The Walking Dead”. I’m king of the villians”.
Graciously Yours,
Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Wrong. Mark Sheppard ALWAYS plays the BEST villain on television…no matter what show he’s on.
[www.youtube.com]
Hannibal did it first
Let’s Get To Know Dustin Rowles, Who Is Currently The Worst Blogger On The Internet
Hey –
I was at Shriekfest film festival in Hollywood a couple weeks ago and saw Andrew as main star in a very very cool sci-fi movie called Nightmare Code. If you want to see the trailer, it’s here: [www.youtube.com]
At the risk of being a total turd, his characters name on Greek was Hunter, not “Ian” and he WAS a douchebag in a way (he cheated on Stevens’s character Ashley… more than once)