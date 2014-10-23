Let’s Get To Know Andrew J. West, Who Currently Plays The Best Villain On Television

For the unfamiliar among you, Andrew J. West plays Gareth on The Walking Dead, briefly introduced at the end of last season. He immediately became an intriguing character in the fifth season premiere of The Walking Dead, however, by taking a certain cold, dispassionate view toward his food source: People. As the head of Terminus, he turned the place into a slaughterhouse and treated humans like cattle, instructing his men to knock them out with a baseball bat and slit their throats while he attended to his clipboard with business-like detachment.

He followed that up in the second episode with one of the most electric monologues in five seasons of The Walking Dead, telling Bob — as he was eating the cooked flesh from Bob’s amputated leg — that it was not personal.

“At the end of the day, no matter how much we hate this ugly business,” Gareth said to Bob, as the camera pulled back revealing to the audience — and to Bob — that he was missing a leg. “A man’s gotta eat,” Gareth continued. “If it makes you feel any better, you taste much better than we thought you would.”

That amazing scene catapulted Andrew J. West, transforming him immediately into the best villain currently on television. He’s going to be amazing to watch this season, too, but while West is new to many of us, he’s been around for quite some time. You may not realize it, but fans of FX’s Nip/Tuck may remember him as the Young Christian (West excels in douchebag roles).

He doesn’t always play douchebags, however. In Greek, he played Ian, the love interest of Amber Stevens’ character.

Interestingly, West and Stevens are now engaged and an adorable couple. Here they are in Boston’s Chinatown.

Amber Stevens is actually the daughter of Shadoe Stevens, who some of you may know as the announcer on The Late Show with Craig Ferguson, while others may remember him as the announcer on the old-school Hollywood Squares (or even as one of the biggest radio DJs in the country during the 1980s). Andrew J. West is clearly a big fan of his future father-in-law, as he should be because Shadoe Stevens is a legend.

So cool to see @shadoestevens on Oprah #wherearetheynow Fascinating life and career thus far. Promo interview – http://t.co/WR8cGrGdot — Andrew J. West (@andjwest) October 21, 2014

And if you don’t know him from Greek, Nip/Tuck, or any number of guest roles in television shows and minor parts in films, you MAY remember West from this T Mobile commercial from a few years ago. He’s the blonde guy.

I really think this guy is gonna be a huge star. Too bad villains usually don’t stick around for multiple seasons on The Walking Dead