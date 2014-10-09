Is Eve Hewson, The Daughter Of U2’s Bono, The Next Alexandra Daddario?

Sometimes you watch a show, and you fall in love with it because it is dense, incredibly well-written, amazingly acted, perfectly directed, and gorgeously shot television, and you want everyone in the world to know about it. So, you talk up the directing aspects. You play up the novelty of the lead character, who is an a**hole, but a static a**shole that makes everyone around him better in opposition to him, which makes him a villainous hero. You even play up the fact that the cast — outside of their period costumes — are incredibly attractive sexpots.
Unfortunately, all of this falls on deaf ears, because the show I’m talking about comes on Cinemax on Friday nights, and it’s directed by a man who — despite a number of huge, entertaining box-office hits — still has a reputation for artsy porn, like The Girlfriend Experience.
So you think and you think and you think: How can I get people who I know would love this show — because they love shows like Breaking Bad and True Detective and Deadwood — to watch a medical drama set in 1900? Do I talk up the blood, because there’s a lot of it? Or the fascinating aspects of surgeries from back then, and the super nerdy science involved? Or do I mention that Andre Holland may be the most underappreciated actor on television?
No. That won’t work. But I know what will. Mention Alexandra Daddario. Boom! Now you’re listening.
Because Eve Hewson — who happens to be the daughter of U2’s frontman, Bono (aka Paul Hewson) — is to The Knick what Daddario was to True Detective, only there’s more to Hewson than the fact that she looks crazy good without her clothes. Nothing against Daddario — who is not going to be a threat to win any Emmy nominations anytime soon — but Hewson is also a terrific actress, as she navigates what’s turning into a sticky love triangle in The Knick that involves an earnest, young, smitten doctor and a detached, coke-addicted a**hole.
Guess who she prefers? In fact, she is even willing to demonstrate her affection for the brilliant but morally bankrupt Dr. Thackery (Clive Owen) by injecting cocaine into the vein OF HIS PENIS. But that’s not all! She is even willing to go down that road and get addicted to cocaine herself, if it means mad, drugged-up lovemaking with Thackery.
She’s great in The Knick, playing a kind of reserved, but knowing nurse who clearly has a wild side that she’s really excited about exploring, which puts her in the same category as Alexandra Daddario’s character in True Detective, a wild, intoxicated and intoxicating woman who has a thing for a**holes.
What’s nice about Hewson, however, is that — unlike Daddario, who only showed up in three episodes — Hewson is on the entire season of The Knick, which you really should seek out.
How about she’s just someone else we fancy?
Dammit, Rowles likes this show. Guess I have to grit my teeth and keep watching despite that.
This has been a fantastic show though, great cast throughout which really is quite rare these days.
Best show on television at the moment.
She looks to be about two cup sizes low to be the next Daddario.
This
“injecting cocaine into the vein OF HIS PENIS”
Yeahhhhh, you had me until that part.
This is a great show which more people should be watching. However I’ll have to go with Johnny Slider on this one, Hewson’s breast are no match for Daddario’s.
Yeah, I mean, you know, Eve Hewson’s an attractive girl, but shock value (of a literally perfect rack) was a huge part of Daddario’s instant fame.
The next Alexandra Daddario has to be the next semi-well known voluptuous demi-goddess of a woman who makes a topless splash on True Detective.
Can we stop with this whole such and such is the next such and such. It’s pretty fucking dumb.
You may have a point there.
Is who the new who? I’ve never heard of Alexandra Daddario? I would say no, that Eve is the new Eve. These types of comparisons make me think of no brained bobble-heads who say incredibly stupid crap like “pink is the new black”. It doesn’t MEAN anything. It’s empty words and stupid comparisons. Please Uproxx, GROW A BRAIN. Thank you.
Soderbergh, the guy who directed Traffic, Ocean’s 11, and Magic Mike is known for the Girlfriend Exprience? I’ve just been Rowles’d
Sex, Lies, and Videotape….Out of Sight…Erin Brockovich….
The Limey, Che, Contagion, Side Effects.
Andre Holland should have been in the Jimi Hendrix Biopic.
“I can think of at least two things wrong with that title….”
That race riot episode…. holy FUCK that was perfect television.
It was pretty good up until that episode, then it was a fantastic show. That episode really put it on a whole different level.
I’ll tell you what, this show has really made me appreciate the strides we’ve made in medicine. My wife had to have x-rays not long ago, got 3 of them in like 15 minutes. That guy had to stand there for an hour getting radiated to get one of his head for the heck of it. It’s also cool to see things get invented that we take for granted now, like the suction machine.
Sup, Fembono.
Short answer: No.
She looks EXACTLY LIKE BONO!! I don’t think this is selling me.
No
Couldn’t Kat Dennings be the next Alexandra Daddddfdjadhdlhio or whatever?
Comparing Hewson to Daddario is a disservice to both shows.