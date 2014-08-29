Let’s Remember That Time Stephanie Tanner Called Kimmy Gibbler A Whore On ‘Full House’

It’s Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend and we’ve got no f*cks to give — so on the heels of the news of that possible Full House reboot, let’s all reflect fondly back to the time that Stephanie Tanner called Kimmy Gibbler a “whore” on Full House. What’s that, you say? You don’t remember the time Stephanie Tanner called Kimmy Gibbler a whore? Well, being that most of us were like, children when Full House aired, the joke probably went over your head.
So on this start to a most lovely Labor Day weekend, toast one out to a true American working hero: The Full House writer who snuck a whore joke in at Kimmy Gibbler’s expense.
(H/T Patrick Hartz)
I always interpreted that line as calling Kimmy’s face a “horror.”
That’s because
Stop spoiling things for people
That’s because that IS what the line is calling Kimmie. Cool story though Stacey.
Yeah, she is very much saying “horror-scope” but hey, Stacey’s ear hear what they want to hear.
Nope, sorry guys. She’s clearly saying “whore-o-scope.”
I’m just impressed by how many times all you guys have watched this episode.
If they wanted her to alter the word to sound like “horror-scope” instead of the correct pronunciation, they did a very poor job of emphasizing that. Also, the audience reaction leads me to believe it was whore-o-scope as their OOOO’s sound like they just heard something particularly insulting/over the top.
Stacey is right, dritch is wrong
Doesn’t “horror” make more sense in the context of the show? Kimmy was never played up as a particularly promiscuous character, but was often insulted based on her perceived hideousness.
While the audience reaction is consistent with the “whore” theory, I think this thread is proof that reasonable people can hear it different ways. Those in the audience that heard it as “whore” reacted accordingly, but I’m willing to bet the actual line was “horror.”
Though I agree horror makes more sense overall, but I watched this far to many times now and I really think she is saying whore-o-scope. Its hard to be certain but it looks like her lips form more of an “O” and the chin drops a bit on the “o” sound. At least for me an “o” looks and feels different than the “err” sound of horror. But at the end of the day we hear what we want to hear, so whatever, nobody’s really right or wrong.
How many times does it take to get what one character is saying? Once, maybe twice?
How many times must you ruin everything you touch?
I don’t know…..every time?
except she meant “horror”. But congratulations. You made me look.
This is why we can’t have nice things!
face of horror. horror. come on now. horror. do we got it now? horror.
I’m just shocked there is no penis in this story. *checks again*. Nope. Strange.
Way to let me down. I was fully expecting her to say, “Fuck you Kimmy! You’re a goddamn whore and everyone knows it!”
That reminds me of one of those urban legend “lost tapes”. Like Steph calls her a whore, then Kimmel cries to herself for like 15 minutes while DJ and Steph walk away shaking their heads.
Or Kimmy and DJ scissor to make Kimmy feel better. Either way.
David Chase does not wish to reveal what Steph said.
False title, can we get an edit?
She’s totally calling Gobbler a slut.
I always wondered why they called Kimmy “The Gobbler” in high school!
She does look the type that loves giving dudes dome till they foam!
I’m pretty sure that was a troll.
And it was executed wonderfully.
Stacey’s next story: “That time Jimi Hendrix said he was going to kiss this guy”
hahahahahahaha
+10!
That’s pretty good.
Hahaha ^^^
I still can’t figure out why that Steve Miller song about airplanes has a chorus about The Beverly Hillbillies electric usage. Who cares if Uncle Jed wants to leave his light on. He has the money.
Hey did you all see that episode of Popeye, where Popeye punched Bluto so hard his pants fell off and he wasn’t wearing underwear? My big brother told me about it.
She said Horror.
I was hoping the line was something like, “haha shut up you disease-ridden whore.”
Horror.
English is my second language, i can almost not understand it…. Still all i hear is horror coming out of her mouth… Not whore….