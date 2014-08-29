Let’s Remember That Time Stephanie Tanner Called Kimmy Gibbler A Whore On ‘Full House’

News & Culture Writer
08.29.14

It’s Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend and we’ve got no f*cks to give — so on the heels of the news of that possible Full House reboot, let’s all reflect fondly back to the time that Stephanie Tanner called Kimmy Gibbler a “whore” on Full House. What’s that, you say? You don’t remember the time Stephanie Tanner called Kimmy Gibbler a whore? Well, being that most of us were like, children when Full House aired, the joke probably went over your head.

So on this start to a most lovely Labor Day weekend, toast one out to a true American working hero: The Full House writer who snuck a whore joke in at Kimmy Gibbler’s expense.

(H/T Patrick Hartz)

