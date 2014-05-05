‘Let’s Throw Cum! Let’s Throw Cum!’ The 10 Best Lines From This Week’s ‘Veep’

Did it look like Dan and the Vice President were about to hook up at the end of the episode of Veep? It’s good to know, at least, that in their tolerance for disgust, even politicians seem to draw the line somewhere, and that appears to be with killing dogs. Jesus, Dan. Talk about an awkward conversation, and Dan’s natural ability for c*ckblocking himself. I have a sneaking suspicion that his dog-killing revelation will also end up costing him the newly awarded promotion to campaign manager. It really should belong to Amy, anyway.
Meanwhile, Kent’s obsession with Sue continues to be a solid source of humor. I don’t know, however, how long I can take the poor suffering of Gary, the bagman with the busted shoulder, though it was nice to see him get drunk and break out of character a little. I am sad about the demise or Ryantology, though I do hope they find a way to keep Jonah more involved in the series than he was this week. It’s hard to do a ten best lines list when Jonah’s screentime is limited.
Finally, to those who see foreshadowing everywhere, there was nothing more prescient than Selina catching that fish and reeling it in, only to lose it at the last second. If Veep continues for another two or three seasons, expect Selina Meyer to be sitting in the Vice President’s seat next to a different President.
Here were the best lines of the week, and though the first one is a long one, it perfectly captured the hilarious cynicism of the series.
I’m starting to wonder why I haven’t been watching this show.
You are missing out, get on it!
I didn’t watch it until after Season 2 had aired in full. I’m glad I waited, because there were only maybe 15 episodes in seasons 1 and 2 combined, so it really was a great binge watching experience.
@matt steele I couldn’t disagree more. I like the show but binge watching it made me want to shoot myself. Politicians are terrible people, can only take so much at a time
Two of my favourite “jokes” on the show weren’t dialogue this week. It was Jonah hiding in the pantry, eating Cheerios and also Mike being stuck on the small chair at Amy’s dinner party.
Man, I love this show.
Short-chair Mike was just a wonderful little humiliation.
Even though Amy had a seating chart that they ignored, I feel that’s where Mike would have been anyway.
Love this show so much
How did Gary saying “I’m more of a Prosecco man” not make the cut?
i second this
If Dan and Amy don’t hate f**k each other by the end of the series, I am going to be kind of disappointed.
Agreed
Great episode.
No Dan is exactly the type of campaign manager that gets people elected.
The Veeps revelation was actually worse than Dan’s so they have something in common, being PsOS.
Yea I really enjoyed Dan quietly muttering “I guess I can sit on that for eight years” to himself. Because something about it seems to suggest that 8 years and 1 day after she would take office he would find a way to use that.
I don’t know… I think killing a dog is worse than torching a car (assuming Andrew wasn’t in the car). It might have less legal implications but it’s killing a living thing. That’s what psychos do before they kill people. Hahahaha
@Eve-L, exactly. Torching a car is straight out of “Waiting to Exhale” and could be spun as somewhat comical break-up crazy. Killing an animal? Not remotely amusing.
Selina’s secret was basically a crime of passion.
Dan’s secret was basically “sure, why not murder a dog, got nothing better to do this afternoon”, which is far more terrifying.
All valid opinions but when you juxtapose their transgressions (VP and soon to be Prez pulling a left eye and Dan the already assumed POS killing a dog) then I would say Selina’s is worse. Either way neither is going anywhere because they both have dirt on each other. I do agree without any context that killing a dog is worse.
Also Dan is best person for the job because you could envision him actually killing a person for Selina if he thought no one would find it. Something along the lines of luring a person into some wooded area, cutting them up in little pieces, and then burying them in different parts of the US). Not that I’ve given it very much thought..
I wouldn’t say Kent is obsessed with Sue. He’s obviously interested in her romantically and is giving her compliments. He’s not doing anything creepy.
I’m a big fan of their courtship and I hope they get together.
Dan is the perfect choice as Campaign Manager and tonight just highlights the reasons why. Amy is no good with people, while Dan is all about networking and is able to at least act nice and supportive when the job demands it. Plus Dan is way more ruthless and cunning, we saw that when he got Jonah’s website taken down.
It was the “Seriously, in the fucking face!” line that made me guffaw.
I actually yelled OH GOD NO out loud when it looked like Selina and Dan were actually going to start making out.