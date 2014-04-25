Let’s Watch A Bunch Of Local News Reporters Completely Butcher Lupita Nyong’o’s Name

If you haven’t heard by now, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o landed the coveted People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful,” which — in a nutshell — means that the nation’s local news reporters were forced to say her name on air, and Jimmy Kimmel Live was kind enough to put together a compilation so we can all enjoy it.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that local news reporters + difficult names to pronounce = television magic. One of them even tries to throw a Latina spin on it, despite the fact that Nyong’o is clearly not of Hispanic descent. Probably also sucks to be MSNBC’s Joy Reid getting squeezed in here with all the yokels: