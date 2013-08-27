Watch A Drunk Alexander Skarsgård Go Nuts At A Soccer Match In Sweden

I’m not entirely sure of the specifics in the video below, but I do know that it shows peen-flaunter Alexander Skarsgård at a soccer match cheering on his beloved Hammarby Fotboll and that he’s really drunk and seems really pissed. According to a helpful translation provided by from someone on Oh No They Didn’t:
“Magical f*cking hairdo”? Is that what they’re calling penises in Sweden now?
“Magical fucking hairdo” might be my new favorite insult.
And/or compliment. It’s all in the context.
It’s definitely the name of this year’s fantasy football team for me.
I went with Carlos Dangerzone
Football <3
That’s what being an European is about. Football and alcohol. That and starting random wars but that’s after you get a hangover and look for a way to distract yourself
and funny languages. Kafluffin, fleevin indeed.
This is the translation acording to r/soccer :
Skarsgård: Salle, look at me you CUNT!
Salle: I’m looking at Kennedy (Balding footballplayer in Hammarby) and his magical fucking haircut.
Then Skarsgård starts a call-and-response
“Who are the most beautiful?” HAMMARBY
“Who are the best?” HAMMARBY
“Who wins the most?” HAMMARBY.
“We are the most beautiful, we are the best, we are the ones who win the most”.
At the end some guy says “what a bloody piece of art!”.
Thank you for this. Skarsgard is just divine
Too many orange mocha frappaccinos.
No matter what he’s saying he’s doing it with gusto. I appreciate that about Skarsgard.
Am I the only one who still found that incredibly hot? Come over here and yell at me you sexy Nordic beast!