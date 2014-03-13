Here's Sly Stallone And David Letterman Downing Raw Eggs In Defiance Of Good Health

#Rocky #Letterman
Entertainment Writer
03.12.14 2 Comments

Sylvester Stallone stopped by Letterman and that seemed to get everyone in the mood to relive the famous scene from Rocky and down a few raw eggs. Dave was the real champ of the showcase of course, downing two without much hesitation to start and then getting Divergent star Theo James in on the act later with two more.

The fact that no one vomited during these segments is pretty amazing, even if Theo James seemed to be the one close to that point when Dave cracks a second egg for him to guzzle down.

I don’t care what anyone says about eggs carrying loads of protein when you drink them, the health concerns are far too risky. That’s why I stick with my normal health regimen of beer and cheetos in the morning. Throw in a cigarette chaser and I’m ready to show Jack Lalanne exactly what being fit is all about, mostly because he’s dead.

(Via The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rocky#Letterman
TAGSLETTERMANRaw EggsRockySly StalloneTHEO JAMES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP